Having our own private space tucked amidst the beauty of nature, mountains or beaches is a dream for so many! A beautiful private island located off Ireland coast named Horse Island was sold for $6 million. And the buyer did not even visit the spot but took just a virtual video tour. Horse Island is a 157-acres of land to the southwest of the Irish mainland. It has three beaches and just about seven houses, the rest of the area covered in natural wildlife. So dreamy! Banwa Private Island, World's Most Expensive Resort Opens in Philippines, Costs $100,000 a Night (Watch Video).

As per reports, the anonymous buyer did not even make a visit to the place and decided to make the negotiations over WhatsApp. Hail technology! The property was sold was $6.2 million. As per the Montague Real Estate who helped a broker in the sale gave more details about the beauty of this place. The main place of residence is a luxurious home spanning across 4,500-square-foot. This home has six bedrooms, double-height ceilings, panoramic windows, a roof terrace and a courtyard. Tuvalu Is Sinking! This Tiny Island Nation in Oceania Boasts of Stunning Lagoons and Coral Reefs, But Climate Change May Wipe it Out Soon.

Here's a Video of The Horse Island:

Isn't it beautiful? The properties here also include three-bedroom guest houses, two other guesthouses and couple of one-bedroom cottages. All of which have water views. Away from the mainland, this island has its own electric, water and sewage systems and a private road connecting internally. As reported in CNN, the island used to be home to the copper industry during the 19th century. By 1960s everyone left and it remained empty. The video shows it has a wonderful green landscape and beautiful oceanic views on all sides. We are not amused the buyer was impressed with just a video tour.

