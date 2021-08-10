In order to achieve your dreams, you need relentless drive and ESCAPE VELOCITY to penetrate the atmosphere and overcome obstacles! Gretna, VA bred videographer Kevin Devonte Poe, also known as “Poeboy K.P,” has that drive and determination. He's a cinematic visionary. Kevin Devonte Poe is the founder and CEO of Ice Breaking Films LLC. The direction, and cinematography of his visuals offer a refreshing departure from the cookie cutter music videos currently in rotation on the commercial TV airwaves. The daring videographer delivers true craftsmanship, whereby careful thought is put into each frame of the video. Mr. Poe's imagination and undeniable flair capture the essence of the songs from a visual standpoint. He creates music videos that have an international appeal and ascend above regional boundaries.

Equally important, Kevin Devonte Poe has a military background. He spent 10 years in the U.S. Army, and he served in Afghanistan and South Korea. He brings the discipline, precision and global outlook of his military experience to the video creation process. He started his journey as videographer/filmmaker while recording as an artist under the stage name Poeboy K.P. He needed his own music videos, and he couldn't wait on others to produce them. Thus, as a self-starter, he taught himself the art of videography and he began filming his own videos. Additionally, Mr. Poe has filmed videos for such notable artists and dancers as Boosie Badazz, IceWear Vezzo, Young Buck, Asian Doll, K-Stylis, LIl’ Migo, Tennessee Titans Choreographer/Dancer Marissa Milele, acclaimed dancer Mariah Russel and more. His music videos have gained a cumulative total of half a million views on Youtube.

Kevin Poe is developing a solid team to scale his business. He now works alongside Adreol Jones and Ricardo Rich. The mission of Ice Breaking Films LLC is not just to please their clients, but to "amaze" them as well. Customer satisfaction is the key to success for Mr. Poe. As a recording artist you need to deliver a conceptualization of who you are and what your music represents, and there must be a visual component that defines that concept. "Now more than ever compelling visual presentations are important for the growth and survival of a record label and for the development of a music artist. I help music artists to create dynamic visual experiences of their songs and I take their fans on a journey into their world," raves Kevin Poe.