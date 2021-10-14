You’ve probably heard of the world’s top luxury brands with well-earned reputations and consistent excellent experience. Four Seasons is one of them, and their safari lodge in Serengeti is a highlight. This National Park is located in the heart of Tanzania’s famed Northern Circuit. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is surrounded by African plains and is only a fifty-minute drive from Seronera Airstrip. Besides, this place boasts five-star guest rooms, swimming pools, a conducive atmosphere, unique wildlife, and an inspirational landscape.

From game drives to social responsibility programs such as supporting wildlife conservation, one can have a memorable experience at Serengeti. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor luxurious dining styles. Evening barbecues can be a great bet as you entertain your eyes with astonishing sunsets. You can also float on the infinity pool overlooking the active waterhole to watch elephants gather for a drink, among other spectaculars.

An experience at the Four Seasons is incomparable. Their intuitive and caring service has elevated the Lodge to an adventurous place that can bring a smile to the faces of your friends, a couple, or family who should visit the site. In addition, the half-museum exhibit, the half-lecture theatre that is the onsite Discovery Center, will give you rare opportunities to reflect on African culture.

The global travel restrictions significantly affected the number of visitors to the National. Despite many challenges that the Coronavirus pandemic brought to the tourism sector, Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti has been at the forefront to ensure they overcome the challenges. To make the Lodge remain ahead of the competition, visitors are reassured of the worldwide health and safety Lead With Care program at every Four Seasons, which is focussed on providing care, confidence, and comfort throughout this time.

Additionally, they have invested in their award-winning App and Chat that allows guests to control how they engage with others-limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service. Also, the Four Seasons Chat integration offers instant translation of 100+ languages giving guests the flexibility for contactless engagement throughout their stay. Four Seasons dream to continue upholding sustainability and conservation to remain a top priority in the wildlife, nature, and the local communities.

Do you want a magical and unforgettable experience? You can expect an excellent view based in the Central Serengeti, home to the most consistent game viewing in the Mara/Serengeti ecosystem. The park is acclaimed for the best game drives and abundant year-round wildlife. Additionally, you can expect the famous great migration featuring more than two million wildebeest and 250,000 zebras. Also, residents are the “Big Five” must-see for every Serengeti safari: lions, leopards, buffalo, and rhinoceros with cats and elephants in particular abundance. The Serengeti is also home to more than 500 bird species making it a ‘twitcher’s paradise.’