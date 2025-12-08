Cupertino, December 8: Apple has issued a warning to its iPhone and Mac users to stop using third-party apps like Google Chrome and instead use its own Safari browser. The tech giant alerted users to rely on its own ecosystem to protect themselves better against tracking and attacks. Apple encouraged its users to start using the Safari browser instead of Google Chrome and the Google app amid the rise of digital fingerprinting, which is leading to growing privacy concerns.

Apple has taken a swipe at Google as fingerprinting, a tracking method, has quietly begun making a comeback. Google has reportedly started reversing its ban on this “digital fingerprinting” – a secretive method that users cannot disable. Unlike tracking cookies that allow users to opt out, this method does not offer such an option. Blinkit Prescription Medicine Service Helps Female Patient Get Instant Consultations With Doctor During Illness; Her Experience Goes Viral on Social Media.

Apple Warns Users to Stop Using Google Chrome and Google App

Apple highlighted few key aspects of Safari browser and compared with Google Chrome. It said that the Apple Safari browser would remove unique trackers from URLs in Private Browsing option. Further, it would block trackers in Private Browing and also not share the data with search engines. On the other hand, Google Chrome allowed all these things. The iPhone-maker mentioned that Safari would also hide the IP addresses from unknown trackers, prevent web extensions from seeing the browsing by default and would fight against tracking with machine learning.

What is Digital Fingerprint and How It Affects Your Browsing on Chrome?

Apple highlighted a few key aspects of the Safari browser and compared them with Google Chrome. It said that the Safari browser would remove unique trackers from URLs in Private Browsing mode. Furthermore, it would block trackers in Private Browsing and would not share data with search engines. On the other hand, Google Chrome allows all these things. The iPhone-maker mentioned that Safari would also hide IP addresses from unknown trackers, prevent web extensions from accessing browsing activity by default, and fight tracking through machine learning. Starlink Price in India for Residential Plan Revealed; Check Details About Benefits, Area Availability, Roam and Business Plans and Bookings Here.

As per a report by Forbes, Digital Fingerprinting has made an alarming comeback this year, and Apple has not introduced a new technology to block it. However, its Safari browser offers various ways to tackle the tracking system that Google Chrome fails to address.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).