Women's Day 2020 Special Offers: Know About Online Discounts and Sales on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa

Online shopping (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Women everywhere, are you excited? Because it's time to shop till you drop and celebrate womanhood! As Women's Day 2020 is over the weekend, several places are giving special offers and discounts. March 8 annually is celebrated as Women's day, which focuses on women rights and calls for gender equality. The IWD is a global observance that honours the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. There are special events, programmes, discussions held on women's rights, talk about their development and gender parity. This is also a time when online shopping outlets keep special discounts for women on select products. If you want to pamper yourself or give some gifts to anyone on this Women's Day, we give you a list of discounts and special offers launched specially for International Women's Day 2020. International Women's Day 2020: 'Who Started Women's Day?', 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?' Your Questions Answered.

Most stores in shopping malls have sales that have already begun. On Amazon.com there's a 40% discount on beauty products. So if you have been waiting to get your hands on lipstick or a branded makeup product that you always wanted, this would be the right time. There is an additional 20% extra off on Women's day special combos. Wonder Women Fest sale will go on till 8th March and give up to 70% off.

Flipkart will also have a special discount for two days March 7 and March 8, the Women's Day Sale #ForEveryHer. There will be a sale on apparels, branded cosmetics, electronic items to kitchen appliances of upto 50% discount.

Tata Cliq has started well in advance. They are holding a Cliq Fiesta Women's Day from February 29 to March 8. There's upto 50-70% off on apparels and accessories. There's an additional 10% off as per the site. If you want to look for some ethnic wear at affordable prices, you could shop here.

Myntra, the online shopping site for fashion & lifestyle has a 'For Her' Sale starting today. From 6-8 March, there will be 40 to 70% off on select brands and products. Besides, those with HDFC Credit Cards with have an additional 10% off.

Nykaa Fashion has also started an International Women's Day Sale which has upto 70% on over 200 plus brands. So see if your favourite brand is on the list and make the most of these special prices.

Start keeping a tab on the major online sale platforms to enjoy great deals and make the most of your women's day shopping. Most sites also have hot deals of the day, where you can enjoy additional benefits. There are cashback deals on credit cards, which is another benefit of online shopping. So this women's day 2020 pamper yourselves or your mother/girlfriends/wives by giving them gifts from these wonderful sales.