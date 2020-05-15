Zeel Thacker Says Quality Content on Social Media Gives the Best Output Numbers

Besides helping the brands to build their online presence, Zeel also holds expertise in giving technical support to well-known names from different industries. With a specialization in YouTube marketing, SEO building, online advertising through Google AdSense, the 20-year old offers everything to the clients in terms of marketing services. Besides this, he considers himself a self-learner and is thankful to the internet for providing multiple business opportunities.
“People see what you show them. Marketing yourself over the web has become very important as it helps in creating the impression of the brand”, said Zeel. In the present situation of lockdown, Zeel is utilizing his time in learning different social media skills. With a major focus on providing quality over quantity, he said, “Quality content will always give you higher reach in terms of numbers. Take time for your input and give extraordinary output.” Apart from this, Zeel is currently working on many other plans to take his works across the borders in the next 3 years.