If you are a genuine Ophidiophile then this video is recommended for you! A recent viral clip on Facebook shows a highly venomous black Mamba slithering across a road in South Africa. The incident was captured and shared by snake catcher Nick Evans, who owns a snake removal business. Reportedly, the snake was found injured by the localities after a car ran over it. The 2.4-metre snake rose up off the ground and was seen raising its head, which they often do when they feel cornered and threatened. Bizarre Green Colour 'Furry Snake' Spotted In A Swamp in Thailand; Watch Creepy Video.

Watch The Viral Clip:

