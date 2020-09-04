The Simpsons, is one of those shows that is so controversial because of its eerie predictions. In recent times, we have seen many events that were actually predicted by the American sitcom. The creator of the popular sitcom, Matt Groening, had guessed that Donald Trump would become the President of US, predicted the 2013 horse meat scandal and also anticipated the Apple Watch, 20 years before it was released. Even the coronavirus pandemic was forecasted by the animated show, set in the town of Springfield. From politics to technology, The Simpsons have made accurate predictions on everything since the show started 31 years ago. Since the show is a big hit and has often made it to the headlines, almost after every global event, it is time to look at those predictions that haven’t come true yet, but have the possibility to be true. From digitalised Big Ben in London to Hover Cars, in this article, we bring you five The Simpsons predictions that can come true in the near future.

1. Digitalised Big Ben

The Big Ben is the nickname for the Great Bell of the striking clock at the north end of the Palace of Westminster in London. It is also referred to both clock and the clock tower. The famous tourist attraction was shown in the American sitcom a number of times. However, with a digital face instead of its normal traditional analogue one. Looking at their track record with speculations, the idea of Big Ben going digital seems something which is quite possible in the future. The Simpsons Predicted Kid Flying in Air at Taiwan Kite Festival Too? Twitter User Finds Eerily Similar Connection to The Animated Comic and Calendar Photo for September 2020.

2. Millionaire Block Out the Sun

Remember this episode? During season 7, one of the episodes, called “Who Shot Mr Burns,” it was shown that the local nuclear power plan owner decided to block out the sun so that everyone in Springfield would be forced to use more electricity. Mr Burns was seen creating a giant plate at the end of a movable arm that completely blacked out the town. People relied on artificial light to see. Not an ideal situation, though, but who knows, maybe a rich man can end up doing something similar! The Simpsons Predicted Murder Hornets? Netizens React to The Coronavirus Prediction Episode Showing Killer Bees.

3. The Dome

A dome was seen put around Springfield to protect both the town and its people from pollution. The world currently is indoors, and many countries in a way are living under an invisible dome to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Besides, looking at the way the world is getting polluted, we never know, what another ‘new normal,’ may arrive.

4. Hover Cars

The 1992 episode, Itchy and Scratchy, the movie finishes with a scene 40 years in the future, 2032. It showed, a much-aged Homer and Bart, passed by a Star-Trek style hovercar as they walk to a cinema. It is likely to become a reality as we know companies are working on flying cars. Recently, Japan’s SkyDrive has carried out a successful test flight of a flying car, carrying a person. And it is just one of the many ‘flying car’ projects around the world.

5. Robots vs Humans

In season 6, episode 4, Bart, Lisa, Homer and Marge visited Itchy and Scratchy Land. The high-tech amusement park, located on a remote island is full of robots that entertain the guests. With the development of technology and researchers trying to build robots and making them a part of everyday life, this 1994 episode looks more and more likely.

These are a few, which have higher possibilities of becoming a reality. If these sound far-fetched to you, take a look at these The Simpsons predictions which already have become true.

