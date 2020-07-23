A recent report from a Havard professor has revealed shocking details about Adolf Hitler's life that you may have not known. According to this report not only did Hitler have a "micro-penis" but also used to sleep with his niece and wanted to be kicked after having sex. The psychology behind his cruel and ruthless behaviour has been revealed in this 229-page report that gives you reasons why Adolf Hitler became one of the most hated men in history. Dr Henry Murray was commissioned to study Adolf Hitler's personality in 1943 by the US Office of Strategic Services, as per the Mirror and this report reveals how his had a damaged childhood and was bullied by his father. He was also said to be obsessed with his mother. All these feelings became more intense after Hitler caught his parents having sex, as per the Mirror.

Adolf Hitler has been described in this report as "utter wreck" who was "incapable of normal human relationships". Dr Murray described also wrote that, "It is forever impossible to hope for any mercy or humane treatment from him." He was also described as a frail child who was fascinated with "brute strength, physical force, ruthless domination, and military conquest", as per Mirror.

Dr Murray said that Hitler who had slept with his own niece, had a micro-penis and just one testicle. One of his sexual fantasies included "being kicked during sex." And Dr Murray also claimed the dictator had sex with his own niece. He tyrant mostly had had abusive relationships with women. He loved to dominate and humiliate women. He would hate the jews because he thought they were an easy target. The behaviour showed that he loved dominating the weaker section of the society.

Renate Muller, a German film star had to kick Hitler while he lay on the floor after they had sex and she also later killed herself, as per the report. The report added: "This infirmity we must recognise as an instigation to exorbitant cravings for superiority. “Unable to demonstrate male power before a woman, he is impelled to compensate by exhibiting unsurpassed power before men in the world at large."

Dr Murray further talked about his guilt-consciousness and said: "He has nightmares from a bad conscience, and he has long spells when energy, confidence, and the power of decision abandon him."

