After Dolphins Spotted at Mumbai's Marine Drive, People Share Fake Funny Pics and Videos of The Aquatic Mammals Seen in Thane and Powai Lakes

Dolphins in Thane funny pics (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The country is observing a lockdown in a bid to reduce the cases of Coronavirus. Amidst all the people staying indoors, a pod of dolphins was seen playing near Mumbai's seafront at Marine Drive. Videos and pictures of these dolphins have been widely circulated on social media. As people enjoy this spectacle of marine mammals coming close to the cityscape, some of them are giving it a funnier angle. Edited pictures and videos of dolphins now being spotted in Thane's Upwan and at Powai lake are being shared on Twitter and WhatsApp. A lot of creativity is being seen amongst people as they sit in quarantine and this too seems a result of boredom.

In the last two days, Mumbai, the fast-paced city that's always buzzing took a break, as people stayed indoors. On March 22, there was a nationwide Janata Curfew, where people voluntarily stayed indoors to avoid community spread of COVID-19. On March 21, a pod of dolphins was seen playing very near to Marine Drive, one of the city's most crowded spots on any other day. Citizens were, of course, delighted to see these mammals coming in. Videos of these dolphins quickly made on to all social platforms and people rejoiced how quarantine was leading to good things in some way. But seeing so much excitement, netizens decided to give it a funny angle. Edited pictures of whales and dolphins spotted in Powai Lake were shared on Twitter. Birds Chirping Throughout the Day as Nation Observes Janata Curfew Has Got Twitterati Chirpy Too (Watch Pics and Videos).

Check Pics of Dolphins Spotted in Powai Lake:

As Mumbai quarantines, dolphins and whales have started returning to powai lake.😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gqE8GrTAnq — Utsav (@__thatutsavojha) March 21, 2020

Here's a Video Too:

Guys just have a look at this video....5 days of us not polluting the lakes, this is the case. Ps: this video was taken yesterday at powai lake.. pic.twitter.com/xIgZloLiVe — Utsav (@__thatutsavojha) March 22, 2020

The same picture was then shared on WhatsApp, just changing the name of the place from Powai Lake to Thane's Upwan Lake.

Check The Funny Pic Here:

Dolphin in Thane WhatsApp forward (Photo Credits: File Image)

Haha! What can we say, people have got no chill! So don't step out of your homes to check if these marine creatures are really out there. Jokes inside, if these kinda jokes are keeping up the spirits of people in quarantine, then we are all for it.