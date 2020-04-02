AI Gahaku, Online AI Artist, Allows People to Turn Their Photos Into Renaissance Paintings But Not Everyone's Impressed With the Results (Check Funny Pics)

Renaissance paintings (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Do you love looking at Renaissance paintings and often wonder what if a painting of you was emulated in the same way? Or the artistic people here, have you tried making a painting of your own? The Renaissance art pieces have such a nice antique feel to it, with subtle colour with tonal variations and texture of oil paints. We have marvelled at the Mona Lisa many times, and now you can make a Renaissance painting of yourself, thanks to an AI artist AI Gahaku. Created by a developer from Japan named "Sato", this application lets you create your own painting in Renaissance style. Some of them have tried it out and are sharing the results on social media sites. Although, some are really impressed with the results, others are clearly unhappy with it. Funny pictures of the not so good paintings have been shared on Twitter. Boyfriend Edits Girlfriend’s Pics to Make Her Forehead Look Bigger Every Time She Irritates Him (Check Viral Pictures).

Today, we have so many filters and methods to enhance the look of an original photo. There are numerous editing applications which will even make it look like a painting, but there is a different charm of vintage in Renaissance art. And you can utilise your quarantine by making versions of your Renaissance paintings. Go to the AI Gahaku website which converts your pictures into the vintage art style. The result, however, if not perfect, can sometimes be hilarious. Those who have tried it out are sharing their pictures on social media.

Check Some Pictures of People Who Tried AI Gahaku:

What's With That Nose?

what's up w my nose tho pic.twitter.com/LIFxD7fu19 — kar (@donpenguinii) April 1, 2020

Oh No!

Why Not?

not saying i deserve to be a renaissance painting but... pic.twitter.com/0S9cOZSKaS — sarah (@heavenbrat) March 31, 2020

Hahaha, Not a Great Result

That renaissance painting app did me so dirty and I will never forgive them for this pic.twitter.com/96Ij0YGdYC — Wonder Twin #2 (@boris_goris) April 1, 2020

I’m still mad about how DIRTY the renaissance painting thing did me pic.twitter.com/HKtTFSq2bK — jade 🧚🏼‍♂️ birthday girl!!! (@thetaylight) April 1, 2020

Not as Expected

Been doing that ‘turn my photo into a renaissance painting’ on my family and I don’t think we expected this to be my sister’s🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/i93UGeHv5m — Ell (@Ellis_Humphries) April 1, 2020

Ok, Just Let It Be...

Yeah nah fuck this renaissance painting thing pic.twitter.com/W1rEGkqZp9 — Sahirr (@sahir_sahirr) April 1, 2020

Here's a Tip

do not try the renaissance painting thing w/ a photo that has teeth pic.twitter.com/QQ65CrMXTr — riley?! (@RileyZajonc) April 1, 2020

So not everyone has had a great result with the app. While some of them are loving the painting version more than themselves, others are wondering why they even tried it. Well, there's no harm in trying right? Maybe it also depends on the picture taken. So do give it a try and have a little fun in your quarantine with some vintage feels.