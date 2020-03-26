Amul Ad Urges Citizens to 'Stay Healthy, Not Hungry' During Coronavirus Lockdown

Amul ad on Coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: Amul Twitter)

As lockdown has been declared in India owning to the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been confined to their homes as a precautionary measure. As people are spending time with their family members, Amul has released a topical ad about the situation. The ad shows the Amul girl standing in the balcony of a house looking out at the empty road. The Amul mascot is seen holding a bread smeared with yellow butter in her right hand. The ad reads, "Stay healthy. Not hungry. Amul, lockdown in bread!" The Indian dairy brand shared the ad on Twitter with the caption, "#Amul Topical: On the 21-day nation-wide lockdown." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Tamil Nadu Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Goes Up to 26

Amul is not just known for its dairy products in India, but also for their topical ads referring to current happenings. From news, politics, sports, entertainment to a health emergency, they come up with an apt ad for every situation. The ads are often engaging and are known for the way they play around with words.

Amul Ad on Coronavirus Lockdown:

Meanwhile, Amul has geared up its production due to the emergency situation in the country. Reportedly, Amul MD, RS Sodhi said that they are distributing around 15 per cent more milk and milk products in all major cities. While a complete lockdown has been declared in the country, all essential services are available to people. From milk, vegetables, grocery, medicines and other similar services are open for the general public. People are advised to not leave their house unless for an emergency. According to government sources, a total of 13 people have died due to coronavirus in India. Around 649 confirmed cases have been reported from 26 states and union territories.