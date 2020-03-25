Total Lockdown in India: Amul MD RS Sodhi Assures Regular Availability of Milk and Dairy Products During Nationwide Curfew

Amul Milk (Photo Credit: PTI)

Anand, March 25: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets its product under Amul brand, on Tuesday said that there would be no shortage of milk and dairy products and asked people to refrain from panic buying amid Coronavirus scare. Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi in a video message assured that there would be no shortage of dairy products during the 21-days lockdown period. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Will Ensure Supply of Essential Commodities, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21-days. I would like to assure people that there will be no shortage of dairy products," Sodhi said in his video message posted on twitter. He also informed that the cooperative is processing three crore litres of milk daily in Gujarat. 'Social Distancing is Only Option to Combat Coronavirus,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

Tweet by Amul:

Dr R S Sodhi, MD #Amul would like to assure our customers that there will be regular availability of milk and milk products during the 21 days lockdown across India. pic.twitter.com/epgioUPQ57 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight. While making the major announcement, the Premier assured that all essential commodities would be available during the curfew.

"My fellow citizens, there is absolutely no need to panic. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat -- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available," he added.