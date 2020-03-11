Amul Topical on Jyotiraditya Scindia Leaving Congress Shows Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Rub Hands With Text ‘Haath Se Nikal Gaya’

Amul Topical on Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

New Delhi, March 11: Amul has a take on everything, be it any national day, sport's win, or a political situation, their representation is truly amazing. In the recent post, the Amul Topical shared a graphic of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. In the picture, the Gwalior royalty can be seen holding a lotus while Kamal Nath standing behind him rubbing hands. Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP, Informs Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Congratulatory Tweet.

Captioned as "Jyotiraditya shifts allegiances!", the post in which Scindia is seen smiling carries a tagline "Haath se Nikal gaya? (Slipped from out hands)" and "Amul Never Leave without it!" Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia Saying He Was 'Unable to Meet Him', Says ‘He is The Only Chap Who Could Walk Into My House Any time’.

Amul Topical Tweet:

Scindia on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after quitting from the Indian National Congress. Along with him, at least 22 MLAs have also resigned from the party. With this development, the Madhya Pradesh government is on a brink of collapse.

Immediately after Scindia joined the BJP, the saffron party announced him and Harsh Singh Chouhan as the Rajya Sabha candidates. "I congratulate Jyotiraditya Scindia and Harsh Singh Chauhan on being named Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh," tweeted BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.