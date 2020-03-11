Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia Saying He Was 'Unable to Meet Him', Says ‘He is The Only Chap Who Could Walk Into My House Any time’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Delhi, March 11: In response to Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Indian National Congress, former India National Congress president on Wednesday said that the Gwalior royalty is the only person who can walk into his house anytime. Gandhi's reaction comes after Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in BJP headquarters in Delhi today. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'India's Future Safe in PM Narendra Modi's Hands' After Joining BJP.

"He is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime.," Gandhi said while responding to reports stating that Scindia tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving the party but wasn’t given time. Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP in Presence of JP Nadda, Trouble Mounts For Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia while joining the Congress said, "There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier." He also said that Congress failed to full fill the aim of public service.

If the resignations of 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators are accepted, then the strength of MP Assembly will be reduced to 206. Currently, Congress has 92 MLAs, while BJP has 107 MLAs. The grand old party also has the support of two Bahujan Samaj Party, one Samajwadi Party and four independent MLAs.