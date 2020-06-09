Andhadhun or Tumbbad - Twitterati is Having a Tough Time Picking the Best Bollywood Movie of Recent Years (Check out Tweets)
Do you think Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun was a masterpiece or was it Sohum Shah's Tumbadd, the underrated gem according to you? Ayushmann Khurrana's association with Raghavan for a black comedy and crime thriller earned him a National Award while Tumbbad was equally praised for offering a subject that was distinct and compelling. Bollywood should be proud of presenting these two gems and ideally, they shouldn't be compared. Yet, Twitter is currently buzzing with multiple tweets where Twitterati are debating which was a better movie among them. From Anil Kapoor’s Pukar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun, 15 Riveting Bollywood Thrillers of 21st Century to Keep You on the Edge!

While some feel Ayushmann is an overrated actor and Tumbbad is an underrated entertainer, others debate over Andhadhun's brilliant direction and cinematography. The movie is one of Raghavan's finest work to date and it continues to enthral us even today. Having said that, Tumbbad was equally captivating and ask us to choose between them and we'd say 'both.' But that's not what Twitter is suggesting really. Check out some of the arguments below. Tumbbad Movie Review: Sohum Shah's Fantasy-Horror Film Excels in Its Macabre Visuals and Stunning Story-Telling.

  One Vote for Andhadhun

Is It?

That was Pretty Straightforward

Here's Another Nominee

A Classic? Any Comments?

Andhadhun Gets a Vote But Only after Tumbbad

Good Is Not the Word

A Cinematic Wonder

Best Films Hands Down

Tumbbad's Dominating Really

Well, Put But Why the Delay in Watching?

It's unfair to pit movies against each other for they had their own journey. Netizens are also suggesting other names like Article 15 and Chhichhore which were able to captivate them throughout. Coming to your vote, which movie will ideally get your nod? Will it be Andhadhun or Tumbbad? Or do you have a better name in your mind? Tweet to us @latestly.