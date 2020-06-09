Andhadhun or Tumbbad - Twitterati is Having a Tough Time Picking the Best Bollywood Movie of Recent Years (Check out Tweets)

Andhadhun and Tumbadd film posters (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Do you think Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun was a masterpiece or was it Sohum Shah's Tumbadd, the underrated gem according to you? Ayushmann Khurrana's association with Raghavan for a black comedy and crime thriller earned him a National Award while Tumbbad was equally praised for offering a subject that was distinct and compelling. Bollywood should be proud of presenting these two gems and ideally, they shouldn't be compared. Yet, Twitter is currently buzzing with multiple tweets where Twitterati are debating which was a better movie among them. From Anil Kapoor’s Pukar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun, 15 Riveting Bollywood Thrillers of 21st Century to Keep You on the Edge!

While some feel Ayushmann is an overrated actor and Tumbbad is an underrated entertainer, others debate over Andhadhun's brilliant direction and cinematography. The movie is one of Raghavan's finest work to date and it continues to enthral us even today. Having said that, Tumbbad was equally captivating and ask us to choose between them and we'd say 'both.' But that's not what Twitter is suggesting really. Check out some of the arguments below. Tumbbad Movie Review: Sohum Shah's Fantasy-Horror Film Excels in Its Macabre Visuals and Stunning Story-Telling.

One Vote for Andhadhun

One of the best movie's I suggested to watch on this 🔒downtime is #Andhadhun, The way of narration of story, screenplay and the twists(which was highlight to the movie) make me to watch without getting bored. pic.twitter.com/QSiXXniPiR — Vamsi varma (@Vamsiva86842850) June 9, 2020

Is It?

That was Pretty Straightforward

People who call Andhadhun overrated are either too dumb to understand the movie or they just tryin to be an interesting person by hating on a popular thing 🤦‍♂️#Andhadhun pic.twitter.com/WPzQPIsy4A — Amishan Hussain (@HussainAmishan) June 8, 2020

Here's Another Nominee

I don't know what's wrong with the people. Why didn't anybody watched Ranvir Shorey's *MITHYA* Directed by 'Rajat Bedi. If you want to see thrilled Performances, Characters, Screenplay, Casting. You must watch atleast once *MITHYA* baaki.. #Andhadhun is overrated according to me. pic.twitter.com/n9G1ImVzw4 — Mc_Stan (@rupeshk2808) June 8, 2020

A Classic? Any Comments?

#Andhadhun is one gem of movie. Mad are those who say this movie is overrated. Movie is painted so artistically. The fluidity and screenplay plus writing of the script was top notch. Left so much for audience to guess at the end of the movie. A classic 🖤 https://t.co/giUtGjhw6l — Nirala (@iam_nirala) June 8, 2020

Andhadhun Gets a Vote But Only after Tumbbad

I think #tumbbad is fully underrated. The way movie is shot and background score. The image of movie left for 2 3 days after watching. Should have been oscar entry for india. Awesome direction and act by #sohumshah Other movies are andhadhun , article 375, pink pic.twitter.com/wDoC11bo3Z — CA Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) June 8, 2020

Good Is Not the Word

Really a very good movie .. When I saw this movie for the first time, I was very scared .. For two to three days this movie did not go through my mind .. I swear it is a very good movie .. | #tumbbad pic.twitter.com/DtknVBsjrg — 𝑺𝒉𝒖𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒎 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒅𝒂 (@shubhamdev143) June 9, 2020

A Cinematic Wonder

#tumbbad #tumbaad ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ If someone asks me NAME A MOVIE THAT DEFINES INDIAN CINEMA I WILL ANSWER IT AS TUMBBAD a true cinematic wonder ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/KGZedTxCPJ — SIDHARTH (@Sidhart44917870) June 9, 2020

Best Films Hands Down

#tumbbad Best film ever i watch till now with great story pic.twitter.com/xfQSzc0qaE — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh70823485) June 9, 2020

Tumbbad's Dominating Really

didnt watched gully boy which is a oscar entry but watched #tumbbad 4 to 5 times..excellent movie..soja varna HASTAR AYEGA — shashank (@shlok_jadhav) June 9, 2020

Well, Put But Why the Delay in Watching?

Watched #tumbbad last weekend and I think we blame Bollywood unnecessarily for producing mediocre content. The audience is responsible for it. This visual masterpiece did not get footfall in theatres. Its meant for the big screen. Your mobile/laptop screen doesn't do justice. — Neha Jha (@Indian_RedHead) June 9, 2020

It's unfair to pit movies against each other for they had their own journey. Netizens are also suggesting other names like Article 15 and Chhichhore which were able to captivate them throughout. Coming to your vote, which movie will ideally get your nod? Will it be Andhadhun or Tumbbad? Or do you have a better name in your mind? Tweet to us @latestly.