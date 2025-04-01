Happy April Fool’s Day! Whether you love it or hate it, call it juvenile; April Fools’ Day continue to enjoy a fandom of its own. It’s the one day of the year when playing pranks on family, friends and coworkers is not only permitted but also encouraged. April Fool's Day 2025 is on Tuesday, April 1. While the origin of April Fool’s Day is somewhat a mystery, the tradition of fooling others for the sake of laughter is something we all follow dedicatedly. Plus, pulling pranks is a lot more fun when you have the perfect words to capture those emotions. Hence, we bring you April Fool’s Day 2025 funny quotes, images, April Fool’s Day memes, hilarious jokes, sayings, GIFs and HD wallpapers to accompany your tomfoolery on April Fools’ Day.

The April Fool’s Day funny quotes are also perfect for those who perhaps prefer to skip the idea of pulling pranks yet don’t mind sharing a laugh or two. Regardless of how the April Fool’s Day tradition began, people have been pulling pranks on each other for years. In the spirit of laughter, we bring you the best April Fools’ quotes and images to use however you see fit. These amusing sayings, funny meme templates, GIFs, HD wallpapers and sayings are perfect to celebrate the light-hearted day. You can also post these April Fool's Day funny quotes on Instagram or text them to friends and family through WhatsApp in honour of the day. Either way, you are bound to love these April Fool's Day funny quotes, jokes and images.

April Fool’s Day Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The First Principle Is That You Must Not Fool Yourself, and You Are the Easiest Person To Fool.” Richard Feynman

Quote Reads: “A Fool and His Words Are Soon Parted.” William Shenstone

Quote Reads: “The Gods Too Are Fond of a Joke.” Aristotle

April Fool’s Day Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “In the Beginning Was the Word, and the Word Was Gotcha!” Attila the Stockbroker

Quote Reads: “Most of the Evil in This World Is Done by People With Good Intentions.” Ts Eliot

Quote Reads: “Two Things Are Infinite: The Universe and Human Stupidity; and I’m Not Sure About the Universe.” Albert Einstein

Quote Reads: “The Man Who Says His Wife Can’t Take a Joke, Forgets That She Took Him.” Oscar Wilde

