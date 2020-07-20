Video of a cat being burned alive using a lighter had gone viral earlier on social media causing social media outrage. The utter animal cruelty had resulted in people demanding the arrest of the culprit. And now, Human Society International/India (HSI) took to Twitter saying that they have filed a complaint in the incident and is offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information of the accused. They have requested citizens to email them at india@hsi.org or call +91 7674922044. The incident is believed to have occurred in Pahang Malaysia. What Do You If You Witness Animal Cruelty? Steps to Take if You Encounter Animal Abuse.

HSI took to Twitter terming the incident as "horrendous cruelty" in which a kitten was burned to death using a lighter. They also requested people to not share the video any more as it becomes difficult to find the original source. HSI tweeted, "We are filing a cyber complaint right away. Our request would be to NOT share the video since the farther it is shared, the more difficult it is to trace the perpetrators." Pregnant Elephant Killing Sparks Outrage in India; 5 Instances of Animal Cruelty Which Made Humanity Hang Its Head in Shame.

HSI Has Filed a Complaint in The Incident:

We were shared a video (by @saarthi_108) of a horrendous cruelty on a kitten with a lighter. We are filing a cyber complaint right away. Our request would be to NOT share the video since the farther it is shared, the more difficult it is to trace the perpetrators. #AnimalCruelty — HSI/India (@IndiaHSI) July 19, 2020

HSI Offers Rs 50,000 For Information on Person Who Burned Kitten:

We have submitted a complaint on @Cybercellindia for tracing this horrific video on #cat Cruelty. We hope that they are able to trace the video and identify the perpetrator. We would like to announce a reward of 50,000 for any information leading to arrest of the perpetrators. — HSI/India (@IndiaHSI) July 19, 2020

for tracing this horrific video on #cat Cruelty. We hope that they are able to trace the video and identify the perpetrator. We would like to announce a reward of 50,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators." Moreover, The Malaysia Animal Association is offering RM10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on where the kitten was set ablaze.

Looking at the video it is believed that an accelerant was used because the kitten catches on fire immediately. The kitten was lit on a grassy land at night. It seems that the kitten was weak already because it does not attempt to run away than just crying. As HSI's tweets went viral, people commended their stand and hoped that the perpetrator is caught at the earliest.

