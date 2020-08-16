It is the 2nd death anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Aside from being a politician, he was also noted as a poet and writer. The country is fondly remembering Vajpayee, who stole many hearts with his magic-woven words. He was an orator par excellence, a meaningful politician and spirited statesman. Not only political leaders and members, but Vajpayee is also an icon to every citizen in India. He was conferred the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2014. Twitter is flooded with Vajpayee’s throwback photos and videos that capture his role in the country’s development. On his punyatithi, netizens share quotes by Atalji, remembering the former Prime Minister on his 2nd death anniversary. Famous Poems of Late Politician, Atal Bihari Vajpayee That Show He Was a Brilliant Wordsmith.

Vajpayee suffered a stroke in 2009, which impaired his speech. His health had been a major concern. It was on June 11, 2018, when he was admitted to AIIMS in critical condition following a kidney infection. On August 16, the same year, at the age of 93, Vajpayee passed away. The nation reacted to his death with grief, and thousands of tributes poured in through social media platforms. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Memorable Quotes by Former Indian Prime Minister.

On his second death anniversary as well, the country remembers him as they shared throwback videos and pictures of their beloved Atal Ji's. #BharatRatna, #AtalJi, #AtalBihariVajpayee are all trending on social media, with tweets honouring the former Prime Minister of the country.

Check Tweets:

death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this day, the country is remembering him with teary eyes. उनको कोटि कोटि नमन् भारत माता की जय pic.twitter.com/Z6QM1QdoYy — RAKESH PARJAPATI (@rakesh1parjapa1) August 16, 2020

Throwback to Some of Atal Ji's Memorable Speeches

Some memorable speeches of the great former prime minister, a Bharat Ratna awardee, who was also a great orator, poet, charismatic leader, great statesman on his second death anniversary #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/xF7j7WbGIu — Harsh (@nearlyarchitect) August 15, 2020

Atal Ji, Reciting Poem

My humbleTribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his second death anniversary.🙏🙏 Here One of his best poem 👇 (full video)https://t.co/iNdSfRR5qy pic.twitter.com/lzSMOoSan1 — Sujan pal ସୁଜନ ପାଲ 🇮🇳 (@Imsujanpal) August 16, 2020

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Respect to Atal Ji With Sand Art

Humble Tributes to Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his death anniversary. I am Sharing one of my sand art. pic.twitter.com/FBpVANKA4V — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 16, 2020

More Tributes Pour in

Tributes to the statesman, great orator & a staunch nationalist Bharat Ratna Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his second death anniversary🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AcWZQ2PM5b — Chittaranjan Sahoo🇮🇳 (@crsahoo_) August 16, 2020

Nation Remembers Atal Ji On His Death Anniversary

Remembering Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary My all time favourite Politician 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y66mVHtoBV — Lakshmipriya Sahoo (@Sahoolakshmi28) August 16, 2020

Not only one of the most revered Indian politicians, but the tenth Prime Minister was also an extraordinary orator and a celebrated poet of all times. His words continue to give us motivation, courage and wisdom.

