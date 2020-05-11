Atlanta Family's Chalk Art Adventures Go Viral, Other Times When People Around the World Creatively Used Art to Beat the Social Distancing Blues (Check Funny Pics)

Art in quarantine (Photo Credits: Instagram and Facebook)

It has been nearly two months or more for many people around the world who are stuck at home due to Coronavirus lockdown. After a while, it does get annoying to stay within the four walls but people around the world, have ensured to keep themselves entertained well. Art comes in handy at such times, so while some of them are acing at their brushes, others are turning themselves into pieces of art. Pictures of a family in Atlanta are going viral as they have wonderfully managed to go on some adventures, all by using chalk art. Just by using bright coloured chalks, the mother of the family makes wonderful drawings on the sidewalk concrete and her little girls pose there. Pictures of their wonderful adventures are going viral. Likewise, other people have also utilised art in some form or other to keep themselves occupied during this social distancing phase. Let us look at some of those too. Mary Poppins to Jack Sparrow, This Woman Makes Self-Isolation Fun by Recreating Famous Characters and the Result Is Impressive (Check Pics).

Abbey Burns Tucker from Atlanta has four daughters and they are currently making everyone smile while they creatively pass their time in quarantine. Seeing the love on her initial pictures, Abbey began a series what she calls Charlottes Chalk Adventures. She keeps adding wonderful photos taken of her little girls using chalk art as the background. The result is amazing and hats off to their creativity. Bin Isolation Outings: Men & Women Are Wearing Ball Gowns and Fancy Dress to Take Their Trash Bins out in a Hilarious New Trend amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics & Videos).

Check Some of the Pics of the Chalk Art Adventures:

Family Portrait Much?

Rapunzel

How Cool is This!

You can check all the pictures in the album. That's sure a wonderful way of not just keeping the kids entertained but also spreading smiles with others around the world. From Getting a Date Via Drone to Sending Pet Dog to Buy Things, Here's How People are Maintaining Social Distance Creatively During Coronavirus Lockdown (View Pics and Videos).

This brings us to other people who have used art as a way of keeping themselves creatively entertained. After Getty Museum posted out a challenge to recreate a work of art using the objects they have in their homes, people took it in stride. Using toilet paper to pets, people made a brilliant contribution of making their own art pieces. Check some of the funny ones below:

The Famous Scream

Scream by Edvard Munch pic.twitter.com/87YB1r3oKv — Aleksandra Weder Sawicka (@SawickaNorge) April 2, 2020

Nice!

#gettymuseumchallenge “Male harp player” 🎶🎵🎶 hope we are not late to the party 🎈 pic.twitter.com/RFvlcVuDc5 — jess (@jeross92) April 3, 2020

Hahaha Bro Picture!

Perfect!

This is so perfect, I had to pull them together in one frame! pic.twitter.com/bqJ6J9wNtU — S Roy (@lightsailing) April 2, 2020

Oops!

The Getty Challenge got pretty popular on social media but it is said to have inspired from a tussenkunstenquarantaine social media account. It translates to “Between Art and Quarantine" with the same concept of using household items to recreate paintings. The results are once again, creatively hilarious. Check some out:

Frida Kahlo Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on May 9, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Hahaha Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on May 8, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

Effective Use of Mask!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on May 4, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

The Scream's Interpreted So Funny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on May 4, 2020 at 2:11am PDT

Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Apr 15, 2020 at 2:10am PDT

Clearly, these people are making the best use of art to get through the quarantine blues. Have you tried doing any of such artsy stuff? If not, then why not give it a try, there are so many ideas out there already to take inspiration from. You cannot get yourself a renaissance or a classical painting for real, so why not make yourself a part of one.