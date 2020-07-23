July 23 marks the birth anniversaries of two popular freedom fighters of India, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad. Marking the important observance, people have taken to Twitter paying homage to the men who played pivotal roles in India's freedom struggle against the British. Twitterati has also shared some of the great acts by them along with messages and HD Images while paying tributes. It marks the 114th birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad and 116th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. People are sharing photos of Chandra Shekhar Azad remembering his valour and courage. On Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2020 that also is Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2020, we bring to you tweets remembering the two revolutionaries on their birth anniversaries. Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Photos to Share on Legendary Freedom Fighter's 114th Birth Anniversary.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, was born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak on July 23, 1856. He advocated of Swaraj and is known for his quote in Marathi: "Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it!". He was the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement and the British colonial authorities called him "The father of the Indian unrest." He was also conferred with the title of 'Lokmanya', which means 'accepted by the people as their leader'. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Lokmanya Tilak's 164th Birth Anniversary With Quotes, SMS and Messages.

Chandra Shekhar Azad who is known as "Azad" was a part of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). He was born on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. His strategies to oppose British rule grabbed a lot of attention and followers. He is continued to be seen as an inspiration by many. The Indian revolutionary was involved in the Kakori Train Robbery of 1925 trying to blow up the Viceroy of India's train in 1926. He was also present in the shooting of J. P. Saunders at Lahore in 1928 to avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai.

