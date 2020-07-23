July 23 marks the birth anniversaries of two popular freedom fighters of India, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad. Marking the important observance, people have taken to Twitter paying homage to the men who played pivotal roles in India's freedom struggle against the British. Twitterati has also shared some of the great acts by them along with messages and HD Images while paying tributes. It marks the 114th birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad and 116th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. People are sharing photos of Chandra Shekhar Azad remembering his valour and courage. On Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2020 that also is Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2020, we bring to you tweets remembering the two revolutionaries on their birth anniversaries. Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Photos to Share on Legendary Freedom Fighter's 114th Birth Anniversary.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, was born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak on July 23, 1856. He advocated of Swaraj and is known for his quote in Marathi: "Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it!". He was the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement and the British colonial authorities called him "The father of the Indian unrest." He was also conferred with the title of 'Lokmanya', which means 'accepted by the people as their leader'. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Lokmanya Tilak's 164th Birth Anniversary With Quotes, SMS and Messages.

Remembering the Freedom Fighters

Remembering mentors of Indian freedom struggle on their birth anniversary 🙏 #ChandrashekharAzad#BalGangadharTilak pic.twitter.com/1cjpnZxohG — Aaditya 😷 (@MarketerAadi) July 23, 2020

Tributes to the Great Mind!

“Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott” Remembering Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/hCsOCQnz1U — Sonu Roy (@SonuRoy30379322) July 23, 2020

Remembering Their Contributions to India!

Two great sons of Bharat Mata born on this day One said "Swarajya is my birthright, and i shall have it" Another died fighting for that Swarajya. #ChandrashekharAzad #BalGangadharTilak pic.twitter.com/98D7OpX8lc — Pradeep Singh (@Pradeep16930865) July 23, 2020

Tributes And Patriot!

My humble tributes to true patriots & freedom fighters #BalGangadharTilak & #ChandraShekharAzad on their birth anniversaries. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/mkFDxav739 — Vishal malav (@mvixhal) July 23, 2020

Men With Vision!

Tributes to #BalGangadharTilak, #ChandraSekharAzad on their birth anniversary. "The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will." - BalGangadharTilak "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your vein" - ChandraShekharAzad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CSMHKN2BkG — Sumit B. Navale (@SumitBofficial) July 23, 2020

Swaraj is my Birthright!

"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!"@PandaJay pays tributes to great freedom fighter, noted scholar, nationalist leader, teacher & 'The Maker of Modern India', Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak Ji on his jayanti. pic.twitter.com/w8hiV19UWx — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) July 23, 2020

"My name is Azad, My father's is Freedom, and my house is jail"

"My name is Azad, My father's is Freedom, and my house is jail" #ChandrashekharAzad "Swaraj is my birthright and i shall have it" - Bal gangadhar tilak #Swaraj Remembering and paying tribute to revolutionary leaders, freedom fighters in their birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/AeEuDJHhUV — Vinila krishnan (@Vinilakrishnan) July 23, 2020

Chandra Shekhar Azad who is known as "Azad" was a part of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). He was born on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. His strategies to oppose British rule grabbed a lot of attention and followers. He is continued to be seen as an inspiration by many. The Indian revolutionary was involved in the Kakori Train Robbery of 1925 trying to blow up the Viceroy of India's train in 1926. He was also present in the shooting of J. P. Saunders at Lahore in 1928 to avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai.

