Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers: Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, was born on July 23, 1856. Tilak was one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj ('self-rule'). He is known for his quote in Marathi: "Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it!". Born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was an Indian nationalist and an independence activist. Tilak was the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement.

Quote Reads: “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it!”

Quote Reads: “It may be providence's will that the cause I represent may prosper more by my suffering than by my remaining free”

Quote Reads: “Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott”

Quote Reads: “The geologist takes up the history of the earth at the point where the archaeologist leaves it and carries it further back into remote antiquity”

Quote Reads: “The problem is not the lack of resources or capability, but the lack of will”

Quote Reads: “Life is all about a card game. Selecting the right card is not in our hand. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our success"

According to history, the British colonial authorities termed Tilak as "The father of the Indian unrest." He was also conferred the title of 'Lokmanya', which means "accepted by the people (as their leader)". The father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi called him "The Maker of Modern India". He was the founder-editor of Mahratta (English) and Kesari (Marathi). He authored Geetharahasyam. As per history, Tilak had a long political career agitating for Indian autonomy from the British rule. Before Gandhi, he was the most widely known Indian political leader. Unlike his fellow Maharashtrian contemporary, Gokhale, Tilak was considered a radical Nationalist but a Social conservative. He was imprisoned on a number of occasions that included a long stint at Mandalay.

