BanTikTokIndia Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Campaign to Ban the Chinese Video-Making App on Twitter

TikTok, the video making app has been the target of memes and jokes once again on social media. The trend seems to ban this Chinese application seems to be coming every few days. After the severe border clashes between India and China, people have once again called out the complete ban on Chinese products in the country. The repercussions have been seen on social media targetting the short video making platform TikTok most prominently. #BanTikTokIndia has once again surfaced on the top trends on Twitter. Last month, following the whole YouTube vs TikTok controversy last month, there were several similar campaigns seen on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens are making funny memes and jokes on ban of TikTok again.

Last month, after popular YouTube CarryMinati uploaded a roast video on TikTok user Amir Siddiqui, it sort of divided the internet into choosing one platform over another. Fans of CarryMinati were quick to uninstall the app and it emerged into a chain reaction. People also started giving bad reviews of the app to pull down its rating on the Play Store. Only after Google intervened and took off all the negative reviews, the rating soared to 4.4. All of these instances saw a great outcome of memes and jokes almost regularly on social media. This time the reason's different but the jokes are the same.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #BanTikTokIndia:

All Other Apps But TikTok Be Like...

People Right Now

Whenever I see #BanTikTokInIndia on Trending.. Me and My Friends : pic.twitter.com/qUuCzSCi2f — Deepak Mishra (@Joker_Lyf) June 17, 2020

Phir Se?

TikTok Right Now

Ab Toh Aadat Si Hogayi?

Back Again

#BanTikTokInIndia again start Trending Le Me: pic.twitter.com/lez829oldT — Uʂҽɾɳαɱҽ Gαʅƚι Sҽ Gαʅαƚ Hσɠαყα😅 (@Harshma09718276) June 17, 2020

Some Memers Be Like...

#BanTikTokInIndia Whenever I see ban tik tok trending.. *Me: pic.twitter.com/a3pskIRztQ — Shubham Mohapatra | शुभम महापात्रा (@SM__TWEET) June 17, 2020

More jokes are around how the trend has resurfaced once again and people seem to be loving it. Most of them have expressed happiness in memes again to see the trend back.

