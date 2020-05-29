TikTok Ratings Soar to 4.4 Stars on Google Play! Funny Memes Go Viral As Search Engine Giant Removes More than 80 Lakh Mass Negative Ratings and Reviews!

TikTok Ratings Soar To 4.4 Stars on Google Play (Photo Credits: Twitter)

TikTok is back with 4.4 ratings on Google Play store after facing immense backlash in India. In the last few weeks, TikTok received hatred because of controversial videos by TikTok stars Faizal Siddiqui that glorified acid attack and abuse on women. The Google app rating had plummeted to 1.2 stars however, Google deleted the mass negative ratings on play store. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

The video making and sharing app ratings on Google play store were heavily impacted by sheer hate for certain videos so much so that hashtags such as #BanTikTok, #BanTikTokInIndia, #TikTokExposed and #IndiansAgainstTikTok has taken over Twitter and other social media. Google helped improve the average rating of TikTok on Google Play by deleting millions of one-star ratings because of its comment posting guidelines. Google holds the power to remove negative reviews and ratings that account for a mass attack. Now funny memes and jokes about TikTok's ratings getting better are doing rounds on Twitter. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Google can remove inappropriate ratings and comments in case of a spam abuse and was quite the case with TikTok's Google play store rating. About 80 lakh ratings and negative comments were removed from Playstore. However, just like funny memes and jokes went viral when TikTok's ratings plummeted to 2.0 now there are hilarious posts about Google Playstore ratings rise for TikTok. Check out some of the best ones:

Google deleted more than 50 lakh bad ratings for TikTok propelling it's rating back to 4.4 People whose ratings were deleted:-#tiktokbanindia #tiktokrating pic.twitter.com/uOxIYCdT6U — Shubham Bhatt (@SarcasticBhatt) May 28, 2020

#tiktokrating came back to 4.4 on Google play store. TikTok CEO to memers and youtubers:-#tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/ZZJYrS4m9g — Shubham Bhatt (@SarcasticBhatt) May 28, 2020

The hate wave towards TiTok began after CarryMinati made "YouTube vs TikTok: The End", a roast video particularly targeting Amir Siddiqui, after he made video accusing YouTubers of "stealing" their content along with many other big statements. YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar's video was removed by YouTube for “violating terms of service” shortly after it went viral on social media.