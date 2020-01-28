Basant Panchami 2020: MIND-BLOWING Reasons Why Bengalis Celebrate Saraswati Puja as Valentine's Day That a Non-Bong Will Never Understand

Saraswati Puja and Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: YouTube)

It is Basant Panchami also known as Saraswati Puja or as people from West Bengal may call it, Valentine's Day. Shook?! If you are thinking this is a joke, well, it is NOT. While it may be confusing that a festival for the goddess of knowledge is celebrated as the Bengali Valentine's Day, there are some mind-blowing reasons that will make you want to shift to Bengal, right away. If your maa-baba who have always been the most concerned about your porashona after khawadawa, you will know how this one day of liberation feels. Basant Panchami 2020: Should You Touch Books on Saraswati Puja? 8 Things You Must NOT Do on the Day for Good Luck.

If you ever lived in West Bengal, you will know that bong parents are very chill. But they can get extremely competitive as well. You get good grades and eat food on time and this is just the starter pack of being the good son or daughter. Things don't end here. You have to be good at dancing, singing, and also dream about cracking a government job right from childhood. Amidst all this, Saraswati puja enters your life like a breeze of fresh air when you earn your freedom. Here are 5 MIND-BLOWING reasons why Bengalis celebrate Saraswati Puja as Valentine's Day that a non-bong will never understand:

The Love Season

You know "Vasant-Panchami" means the festival of spring and "Bosonto" which also means love or love season is celebrated. Right from the blooming flowers to the greenery and perfect weather, everything is romantic. You will feel like love in the air. Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami.

Best Foot Forward

On this day, you will see bongs step out of their houses looking smokin' hot wearing their best attires. Most youngsters dress in their traditional best today. You will mostly see women wearing the traditional "Basanti" or yellow sarees whereas men wear their best pyjama-panjabis. Saraswati Puja 2020: Wearing Yellow Colour Clothes is Considered Auspicious on Basant Panchami, Here's Why!

No Books, No Fuss

On this day you are not allowed to touch books, which means? CHUTTI! So you have enough time in hand to do addabazi and also hang out with your friends. And you know what does this mean? You get to see your crush and maybe even talk to them if you are brave enough, guilt-free. Parents don't interfere on Saraswati puja and you know that today is your day. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

Food

You know the way to a bong's heart is via the stomach, which means good food can do wonders! So many types of amazing food to eat. Puchkas, jhalmuris, you just name it. You can take your crush out on a date too!

The overall environment on this day is so romantic. It is like the bong version of prom nights. Wherever you live, you must visit Bengal once during Saraswati puja do see what a big deal the celebration is, romantically!