YouTuber Benjamin Smith, famously known as Apollo Legend, was found dead at his residence on December 30, 2020. Fans were concerned when the YouTuber was trending on social media, with no description on Twitter as to why, leaving everyone puzzled, until finally, reports began to surface about his sad demise. There has been no update from Smith’s family, but his close friend, Daniel ‘Keemstar’ Keem confirmed the death by suicide through a tweet. Before taking his life, Apollo Legend also recorded a video detailing how he came to his decision and an emotional letter which is now surfacing online. The suicide video was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of services, before the authorities found him dead in his home. Fans are shocked and heartbroken, as they hope for his soul to rest in peace.

Apollo Legend was a speedrunner and YouTuber hailing from the Pacific Northwest United States. He is best known for his outspoken opinions on the speedrunning community. In the viral video, which has since been taken down, the YouTuber named two fellow YouTube sensations DarkViperAU and EZScape and blamed them for pushing him over the edge. He also shared an emotional letter, which cited causes such as deteriorating psychological and bodily situation that led him to take such an extreme step. Ethan is Supreme, 17-Year-Old YouTuber and Beauty Influencer Dead of Suspected Drug Overdose.

“It's crazy man. So, I really don't want to record this video but I know I have to. This is my final video, and this is the end of my life,” Apollo Legend said in the video, as quoted by media outlets. Confirming the news of his tragic death, The Spectre Report, tweeted, “And the final update on @Apollo_Legend_ Police made entry into his house. It is now confirmed he is deceased. No cause of death or anything more than that was provided as they need to inform do everything right by his family, but I can confirm this much.”

YouTuber and close friend of Smith, Daniel Keemstar Keem also tweeted about the incident, offering his condolences to the deceased.

Here's the Letter!

I’m still waiting for official sources. But some outlets claim they got confirmation that Apollo Legend was found deceased in his home. This was the suicide vid/letter he put out. Any type of suicide video is against YouTube TOS so it was removed. Apollo was a YT friend. RIP! pic.twitter.com/BRN57Trczt — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 31, 2020

In the suicide note he left behind, the YouTuber wrote, “The speedrun community are such hypocrites. They pretend to care so much about everyone's feelings and then in the same video they call you retarded scum. I know I exposed people for cheating, but I ever said anything like that. They tell me they agree with me privately and then publicly betray me.”

Fans Are Heartbroken!

I just found out Apollo Legend, a speed run youtuber, commuted suicide. RIP — Ben (@commieloyalist) December 31, 2020

They Offer Condolences:

RIP apollo legend, a talented and intelligent youtuber who put time and effort into so many of his videos. — roger @ s&m brainrot (@rroger_) December 31, 2020

It Didn't Have Any Description

The thing that really pisses me off is that someone by the name Apollo Legend committed suicidal (He was a speed runner/YouTuber) and the incident and awareness was on trending for like an hour and didn’t even get a description — Seán (@NotSomeBot) January 1, 2021

RIP Apollo Legend

LRT I am sadly one of those few and it was such a shock waking up new year's day to that. Rest in peace Apollo Legend. I used to watch him casually a bit and he was still a good YouTuber to me, despite all that went on. — Gumballamiyumi (@Gumballamiyumi) January 1, 2021

Following a public backlash, YouTuber DarkViperAU posted a video explaining his side and why he was mentioned by Apollo Legend in his ‘final’ video. Smith reportedly quit YouTube in 2019. Earlier in 2020, he was sued by disgraced Donkey Kong champ, Billy Mitchell for a 2018 video in which Smith claimed Mitchell cheated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).