Boob Pics in Exchange of Black Lives Matter Donations! Toronto Comedian Raises over $30K by Showing Her Breasts for Organisations Likes BLM and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts

Black Lives Matter campaign has gained momentum after the George Floyd cold-blooded murder while being taken in custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States by Derek Chauvin, a white American police officer. Protests have not stopped ever since. While some people have taken to the streets to protest against the racial discrimination against the blacks and police brutality, some are taking another route to raise money for the cause. Stand-up DeAnne Smith will be sharing her boob pics in exchange of donations for black lives matter. She has raised over $30,000 more in forms of donations for the organization that helps protect the rights of the black community. "There are a lot of people who want to see boobs, but also want to do the right thing. I guess it's pretty powerful when you put those things together," said Smith.

She revealed that she was inspired by a friend and fellow comic Sarah Mowrey. Smith took to social media and shared a photo revealing her under-boob. She tweeted, “INSPIRED by @sarahmowrey, I’m putting my sweet rack in the fight. DM me receipts (today’s date!) for any donations over $25 to BLM or any of the links below and I’ll send you a picture of my ~surprisingly~ hot titties. They have made straight women WEEP.” The tweet contained links to BLM and organisations, including Black Trans Femmes in the Arts.

Check Tweet:

INSPIRED by @sarahmowrey, I’m putting my sweet rack in the fight. DM me receipts (today’s date!) for any donations over $25 to BLM or any of the links below and I’ll send you a picture of my ~surprisingly~ hot titties. They have made straight women WEEP https://t.co/RrQjEl0AQe pic.twitter.com/dSIsrySAek — DeAnne Smith (@DeAnne_Smith) June 3, 2020

Many people are joining the cause and raising money by exchanging nudes. Sex workers and volunteers are willingly offering nude photos and OnlyFans XXX access to people who are ready to donate for Black Lives Matter. Rax King, a food writer and essayist, told her followers on Twitter that she would send naked pictures of herself to anyone who donated more than $50 to a Minnesota community fundraiser. She and her friend (Twitter user, @sadsleepygirl23) raised more than $27,000 for Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.