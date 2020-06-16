Coronavirus in India: Live Map

'Brides Lives Matter' Sign at Wedding Amid Black Lives Matter Movement Invites Netizens' Wrath, Bride Termed 'Ignorant' And 'Stupid'! (See Viral Picture)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 01:25 PM IST
'Brides Lives Matter' Sign at Wedding Amid Black Lives Matter Movement Invites Netizens' Wrath, Bride Termed 'Ignorant' And 'Stupid'! (See Viral Picture)
Brides Lives Matter (Photo Credits: byu/funnygal1224, weddingshaming Reddit)

A newlywed has been criticised for posing with 'Brides Lives Matter' sign at her wedding. The photo that comes amid the Black Lives Matter movement which has spread across the United States. The photo was shared on Reddit where she was heavily criticised. She was termed 'racist', 'ignorant', 'insensitive' and 'tone-deaf' for reducing the intensity of the movement. Varying comments slamming the bride's decision to stand next to the sign was mocked upon. People wondered how people did not find the movement important. Black Lives Matter Movement: Canadian Pilot Makes Raised Fist With Flight Path to Extend Support and Tribute to George Floyd (Check Pics and Video)

One Reddit user comment, "I think this very well may be the worst thing I’ve ever seen on this sub." Another one wrote, "Someone designed this. Someone printed it. Someone set it up. The bride stood next to it. Someone took the picture. It means between two and five people thought this was a good idea. I don't want to live in the same world as them." Black Lives Matter Protests: Aerial Footage Shows Crowds Swelling Dramatically in Philadelphia, Protesting Against George Floyd’s Killing.

Brides Lives Matter Sign at wedding (Photo Credits: r/weddingshaming)

Another social media user mocked the bride saying" Oh god, finally someone is standing up for that oppressed group in society, the brides, who have to live their lives in fear every single day. Thank god for this one brave soul, speaking up for the lives of brides everywhere!" The comment section is filled with messages on the bride's questionable sign cards while such a movement is going on. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

While the Black Lives Matter movement began in 2012, it gained momentum recently after 46-year-old George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on him suffocating him. The death of Floyd sparked protests across the United States. People came out on streets demanding justice to the deceased and support for the Black community. Protesters highlight the need for racial equality everywhere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Black Community Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Movement Bride Brides Brides Lives Matter George Floyd Wedding
