Brisbane Student Offers $20 to Anyone Who Can Kill 'Abnormally Large' Cockroach in His Kitchen

Cockroach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A Brisbane student has offered to pay someone who can kill an 'abnormally large' cockroach in his kitchen. 24-year-old Bhargav Chavda from Brisbane arrived home on Monday at about 10 pm and opened his fridge to see a big cockroach. Bhargav decided not to try his luck in killing the insect and instead resorted to the internet. After a tiring day at work, he was interested in wasting his time killing insects. Man Falls Into Frozen Mississippi River, Blames Google Maps For Showing The Wrong Turn.

The business student told Daily Mail Australia, "I went to the kitchen to grab my food and I see something flying front of me to the side and to the back, and I realised it was a cockroach." His ad reads, "Need Roach dead right now asap. Will pay $20 cash for the task. Location somewhere in the open in living room/kitchen. Bring spray etc if needed, I only have thongs, cloth, broom. Please respond asap, hungry af." While Bhargav received quite a lot of responses, it was not what he had expected. Netizens were having a good laugh after reading his ad.

He reportedly said, "Unfortunately, I don’t know what is wrong with the world. People are responding "this is funny" or "you just made my day"." With no help, he mustered courage and went into the chicken and took out food. He said he heard cockroach flying in the kitchen, well, that's worrying! He finally went to bed and has not seen the intruder yet but is ready for an attack if it shows up again.