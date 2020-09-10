Californian wildfires which have been burning since weeks have wrecked havoc across the state. Thick smoke choked the air and the skies turned eerie orange in much of the state. While thousands are forced to evacuate their homes, the raging fires have burned more than 1,000 kms in just 24 hours. The aftermath of these wildfires turned the sky in an ominous orange glow and people have taken to social media to share pictures and videos from the situation. Since yesterday, similar situation or rather worse was recorded in Oregon, where skies turned a hue of dark red. Netizens wondered if this is what end of the world looks like. This morning, former US President Barack Obama also shared pictures of the eerie orange skies.

As per the Daily Fire Report, 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major wildfires across California. At least, three people have died in the Northern California wildfire, one of whom was trying to escape from the flames but couldn't make it. The high winds are causing the fires to spread across more. Hundreds of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed, fire officials said at an evening news conference. Fires are also burning in South Californian regions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. As skies turned orange everywhere, people took pictures and videos and shared them online. Massive Oregon Fires Leave Skies Looking Dangerously Red, Viral Pics and Videos Has People Saying 'End of The World' is Here!

Check Pics of the Orange Skies in California:

Not a Filter

This was the sky tonight in California. There’s no filter on this photo. This is earth in 2020. This is not good. pic.twitter.com/0f6rVgBVlf — Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) September 9, 2020

At 10 AM

Ok, used an app to turn off the iPhone color correction. Here’s what it really looks like out there in San Francisco, at 10 in the morning. (It’s getting darker) pic.twitter.com/v8TKcBH1t3 — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) September 9, 2020

Video of The Orange Skies in San Francisco

Sky glowing a murky orange color in San Francisco, due to ongoing wildfires throughout #California. pic.twitter.com/E0HFtlSKhz — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 9, 2020

Morning Views!

Opened the door this morning in SF. Sky in California is really this orange pic.twitter.com/erJB2ENTPY — Carla (@DoctorWC) September 9, 2020

Orange Haze Everywhere

LOOK: Orange haze in the sky above San Francisco on Tuesday morning. The haze is caused by the poor air quality brought about by the California fires nearest to the SF Bay Area, including the Bear Fire in Butte County | via @balitangamerica pic.twitter.com/YxdRKVG4Fm — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 10, 2020

Eerily Orange

People really don’t know what to do right now. Everyone on the Embarcadero is stopping to record the sky and chit chatting in a way I haven’t seen since pre-pandemic @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/ueKQ4g7WTD — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

9 in The Morning

Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge at 9:20 IN THE MORNING. pic.twitter.com/nyiY0vWxf5 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 9, 2020

Okay This Looks Aesthetic!

While everyone loves watching a beautiful setting sky, these orange hues are far from desirable or feeling pleasant. The smog in the air can cause breathing difficulties, which is worse amid an ongoing pandemic. California has set a record with nearly 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) burned in fires this year.

