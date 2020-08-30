Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died due to stage four colon cancer at 43. This news has left the entire film fraternity and the humongous fanbase of Marvel and Chadwick in tears. Netizens bid goodbye to the late actor with heartfelt notes and messages on social media, remembering his inspiring quotes, interviews and of course, roles! Now, an old viral video of kids dancing from during the release of Black Panther has resurfaced and it is heart melting! RIP Chadwick Boseman: Last Tweet On Black Panther Actor's Twitter Account Becomes Most Liked Tweet With 6.1 Million Likes!.

Marvel's Black Panther released on 29 January 2018 with Chadwick Boseman starring in the lead as King T'Challa. This news got the fans excited and the response received by this stand-alone movie was amazing. Naturally, the excitement passed on to the little fans as well. This video on Twitter from 3 February 2018 is going viral again where the children at Ron Clark Academy are dancing happy dance! They were excited about all going to watch Black Panther movie and expressed their excitement in the most energetic way. Check out the tweet below. RIP Chadwick Boseman: Amul Topical Pays a Moving Tribute to the Black Panther Star.

This Video Is Too Good To Miss!

The kids at Ron Clark Academy turning up because they’re all going to see #BlackPanther is the best thing ever (IG: mrronclark) pic.twitter.com/4htaEOKsUC — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 2, 2018

It is so unfortunate that the actor of that stature has left untimely after giving stellar performances back to back. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and yet he kept on wowing his fans through movies without any announcement on his battle with cancer. Truly a King! Wakanda Forever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).