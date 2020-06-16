Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Children Playing on See-Saw Made of Woods in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna District Delights Netizens, Twitterati Praises Their Creativity (Watch Video)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 08:13 PM IST
Children Playing on See-Saw Made of Woods in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna District Delights Netizens, Twitterati Praises Their Creativity (Watch Video)
Children playing on see saw (Photo Credits: @SherSingh_IAS Twitter

A video of children playing on a make-shift see-saw has gone viral. The video from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has been widely shared with people praising whoever made it for the children. The clip shows them playing on see-saw made of wood balancing on another piece of wood. It seems they made it with the help of adults. Twitterati praised the children for their creativity and for making things of entertainment on their own. Others pointed out how children were happy with the little they had and were happily going in circles on it. Video of Children Playing on Roof of a 32-Storey Building in China Will Make an Acrophobic Squirm in Discomfort!

IAS officer Sher Singh Meena share it on Twitter with the caption, "In one of my #Village #atamnirbharbano kids made their own sea saw by Jugaad and enjoying max. Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids. #panna" As the video went viral, people commented that it reminded them of their childhood playtime. Many said that even they had similar see-saws as kids. Others said that children have always been creative and often come with their own equipment. One of the comments read, "This is an old technology, I used to play in my childhood." Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)

Children Make Their Own See-Saw in Madhya Pradesh:

 

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Yes!

Isn't it Great?

Oh Yes!

On Twitter user wrote, "better than normal seasaw" while another said, "Creativity at its best." Some social media users also noted that during the tough times of coronavirus pandemic, this video shows how we can be happy with the little we have. As people complain about the ban on travel, these children how we don't need a lot to be happy. One of the comment read, "This is our #India. People happy in all circumstances."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

