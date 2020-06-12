Whenever children are playing together, there is a need for a watchful eye on them. Out of sheer curiosity and lack of awareness, their innocence often lands them in dangerous circumstances. Something similar was seen in China when a group of little ones were seen comfortably playing atop a 32-storey building. The children were sliding on the roof of the building and any misstep would have resulted in a tragedy. A resident living in the opposite building made a video of their play and it was shared on Chinese social media. The video has been uploaded online and is going viral. Miraculous Video: Three-Year-Old Survives Fall From Six-Storey Building Balcony in China.

The incident took at a residential complex in Zunyi, Guizhou province of south-eastern China. The video shows four children playing together. Two of them are attempting to slide on the roof. While the other two hold on to the rods at the side. As per local reports, they climbed on the roof through an emergency fire exit. They were said to be on the roof for about 20 minutes and there was no one to supervise them. Fortunately, they were not hurt but the incident is quite scary. Parents should especially be aware of such instances.

Watch The Video Here:

Scary, right? People on social media were reportedly angry at the callousness of these children 's parents. The police found the parents and reprimanded them. Thankfully, the children were safe in this case. This incident reminds us of a video from Turkey where a two-year-old girl fell off the second floor of a building but an alert teenager managed to save her by catching her. The teenager garnered many praises for his quick-thinking.

