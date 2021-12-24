Christmas 2021 is here and so are the funny memes and jokes about Santa Claus and Elf on the Shelf. What even is the Holiday season without some humour? Christmas is a festival celebrated in most countries of the world as the birth anniversary of a saint, an angel, a messenger of God, the only son of God, a messenger of humanity, a saint who believes in prayer and forgiveness. Santa's festival also sees with gifting culture to spread Christmas happiness. Along with India, this Christmas festival is celebrated with great pomp every year on December 25 in most of the countries of the world. To celebrate the day, we have for you some of the best Christmas 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes! Christmas 2021: Five Strangest Christmas Traditions From All Over The Map That Will Leave You Super Amazed!

It is believed that on this day the only son of God i.e. Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary as a child for the welfare of the world. As his birthday, the followers of Jesus all over the world celebrate it as Christmas. Today, the day is celebrated as a big day along with Christmas on December 25 all over the world. While to celebrate the day we have a set of Happy Christmas Wishes, Merry Christmas Greetings, Merry Christmas Images, Merry Christmas wishes, and Merry or Happy Christmas Wishes BUT a better way is to send across Christmas 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raspberry Bazaar (@raspberry_bazaar)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. KetaMeme RN (@ketamemern)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHOUL CLUB (@ghoulclub)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas_Memes_R_Us (@christmas_got_me_like)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oh My Heck Memes 😂 (@oh_myheck)

Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo Gypsy (@bravogypsy)

True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wellness Holidays in Mallorca (@mallorca_wellness)

Well, there are some of the best Christmas memes and jokes, it is no match to a proper greeting card on December 25. If you have the time, you can send across some of DIY greeting cards at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).