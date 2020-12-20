The holiday season is upon us, but Londoners and people in South East England, will have to cancel their celebrations, because UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tier 4 lockdown for these places. The new Tier 4 is similar to full lockdown, with all non-essential shops closed, and travel banned. The latest rules also include a ban on holiday gatherings outside immediate households. Brits have reacted with jokes, and memes as Christmas was cancelled at the last minute, after people spent money on presents, food and booze. With people wondering what to do with all the gifts and food they got to celebrate the holiday season, #ChristmasCancelled hashtag takes over Twitter with funny memes and jokes going viral online.

Christmas is an extremely significant celebration for people across the world. The occasion is observed with cheer and everything merry. Even though all countries would opt for a low-key celebration considering the ongoing global health crisis, people in the UK will have to observe amid the lockdown. During a press conference, the UK Prime Minister revealed more stringent measures are needed to combat a rogue new strain of COVID, called VUI202012/01, which reportedly spreads 50 per cent faster. Again, cases in the UK are surging.

‘Stay at home’ order has been issued for various regions including Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), the boroughs of Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, all 32 London boroughs and the city of London. The latest lockdown is the country’s strictest since March and will go into effect from December 20, and it will remain in place for two weeks with a review due to take on December 30, 2020. With the announcement, the Christmas planning has gone for a toss. Netizens have flooded Twitter with #ChristmasCancelled memes, jokes and other viral reactions. Ahead of the Holiday Season 2020, Bars & Pubs in UK Apply to Register As ‘Place of Worship.'

Check Tweets:

Christmas is Cancelled

Festive Scene From Home

Meanwhile, Tweets For Covidiots Go Viral Too

To all the virus deniers, conspiracy theorists, non mask wearers, protestors, anti vaxxers, rule breakers etc YOU are the reason that our plans have been ruined #christmasiscancelled pic.twitter.com/qrlYZhXofc — Lindzi Green (@lillindz09) December 19, 2020

Oops

People in London and SE RN!

Me thinking about all the Christmas food I bought for 6 that I’ll have to eat alone now #christmasiscancelled pic.twitter.com/EHY43Heo0F — 👑 Bob 👑 (@SuperDoperr) December 19, 2020

Who Would Have Thought?

#christmasiscancelled spending christmas day alone with your dog in tier 4 like pic.twitter.com/3bmG8pV3Nw — hannah (@mmethyd) December 19, 2020

Christmas is Cancelled!

Totally!

No Christmas?

Specific measures are necessary, and the lockdown is part of an effort to slow the spread. Under the new restrictions, one person will be allowed to meet with one other person outside in a public space, but majorly people are advised to stay at home. Other countries including Italy, Austria and Germany, have also tightened restrictions in response to the holiday season.

