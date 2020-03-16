‘Coronavirus Can Be Treated With Paracetamol, Bleaching Powder Will Kill COVID-19,’ Says Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy, Netizens Make Memes and Jokes on Viral Video

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo Credits: Twitter/@bharathchanduu)

Amaravati, March 16: COVID-19 has forced cancellation of all sports, movies, and pubic gatherings around the country. The meme game, however, remains strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic as netizens continue to entertain us in a difficult time. The recent meme material is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who had recently said that bleaching powder is enough to kill coronavirus. Coronavirus Self-Distancing Satire Memes Go Viral and They Are Too Relatable if You Are Isolating Yourselves to Prevent Catching COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, Jagan said that no one needs to panic about Coronavirus. He said that applying bleaching powder for six hours on things used by suspected COVID-19 affected would kill the virus. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also said that Coronavirus is just a normal cold and can be treated with Paracetamol. 'Coronavirus Challenge' Goes Viral, Netizens Share Highly Insensitive Memes and Jokes Amid COVID-19 Scare That Are Just Not Funny.

Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy on Coronavirus:

#Carona వైరస్ మీకు కనబడితే దాని మీద బ్లీచింగ్ పౌడర్ చల్లండి, దెబ్బకి #Fasak అయిపోతుంది🔥🔥#caronaviruscure Possible if you Throw bleaching powder on Virus..! Get into Job guys.. Start Killing #Carona, and update how Many virus you killed🔥🔥#CMYSJaganPressMeet pic.twitter.com/qGiuE0JfgH — Shoutloud For (@Shoutloudfor) March 15, 2020

@WHO ( World health organisation ) declared #coronavirus as Pandemic (Potential to infect and kill large population ). India government Notified it as National disaster. While ignorant Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan says Corona virus comes and goes and paracetamol is sufficient.... pic.twitter.com/bTEWN3vCO1 — Tagore Mallineni (@TagoreMallineni) March 15, 2020

The suggestions have shocked social media users and it is going viral on the internet. "I think we are unnecessarily thinking about corona. Because our beloved Jagan Mohan reddy quotes that Bleaching powder and Paracetamol Can cure it," one user said.

I think we are unnecessarily thinking about corona.. Because our beloved jagan mohan reddy quotes that " Bleaching powder and Paracetamol" Can cure it — Truth (@TruthDareIndia) March 15, 2020

Bleaching powder + paracetamol = kill coronavirus . By Andhra Pradesh CM :- Dr Jagan Mohan Reddy . pic.twitter.com/QOvLfaysY5 — BCSR 🛡 (@bharathchanduu) March 15, 2020

Bleaching powder is the medicine for CORONAVIRUS #Coronaindia The most intelligent CM ,Ph.D and specialisation in virus medicine- Mr. Jagan mohan reddy AP CM . — Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) March 15, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has so far reported one coronavirus case. The local body elections 2020 has been postponed in the state due to the virus fears. Meanwhile, total coronavirus cases have mounted to 110 including foreign nationals, according to the union health ministry website. 13 people have also recovered from COVID-19 in the country.