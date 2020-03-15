Coronavirus: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs May Aggravate COVID-19, Use Paracetamol in Case of Fever, Says France Health Minister

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Paris, March 15: France, among the nations severely hit by novel coronavirus, has warned citizens against the use of anti-inflammatory drugs as they may "aggravate" COVID-19 cases. In case of patients reeling under fever-like symptoms, they must use paracetamol tablets to moderate the body temperature, said the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran. Coronavirus Jolts Terror Group ISIS, Health Advisory Issued to Cadres, Told to Wash Hands, 'Flee From Sick Like a Lion'.

Following Veran's appeal against the use of anti-inflammatory drug on social media, the Health Ministry issued a statement saying that paracetamol is equipped to reduce the fever without counter attacking the inflammation.

"Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, cortisone ...) could be an aggravating factor for the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol," said the tweet of Veran posted in French.

See Olivier Veran's Tweet

⚠️ #COVIDー19 | La prise d'anti-inflammatoires (ibuprofène, cortisone, ...) pourrait être un facteur d'aggravation de l’infection. En cas de fièvre, prenez du paracétamol. Si vous êtes déjà sous anti-inflammatoires ou en cas de doute, demandez conseil à votre médecin. — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 14, 2020

Jean-Louis Montastruc, the head of pharmacology at Toulouse hospital, backed the Minister's claim while speaking to RTL Radio. "Anti-inflammatory drugs increase the risk of complications when there is a fever or infection," he said.

France has so far reported a total of 3,661 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 79 among the victims succumbing to death. In the last 24 hours, 800 new cases were reported by the Health Ministry, leading to panic in several parts of the country. Amid the heightened state of alarm, President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced an indefinite closure of schools and colleges to prevent the spreading of virus.