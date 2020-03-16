Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory: Twitterati Share COVID-19 Pandemic 'Prediction' from Dean Koontz 1981 Book 'The Eyes of Darkness'

Coronavirus conspiracy theory (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus spread its wings and the world came down to its knees. With over 169,605 total worldwide COVID-19 positive cases and a death toll of 6,518 as of March 16 morning, we hadn't seen anything like this in decades. The contagious infection has also lead to so many conspiracy theories about how it was predicted earlier. However, this one prediction that has taken over Twitter comes from a 40-year-old book. Conspiracy theorists believe that the author Dean Koontz predicted coronavirus pandemic, about Wuhan-400 in his bestselling novel The Eyes of Darkness. The book was published in the year 1981. Although there is a reference to a disease similar to coronavirus it is a mere reference and not a prediction of any sorts.

In the book, the deadly disease is named after the epicentre of coronavirus, Wuhan in China, but there isn't anything more to it than that one, shall we say, "coincidence". In The Eyes Of Darkness, Wuhan-400 is a bioweapon that kills everyone it comes into contact within the first 12 hours and not a disease. It is said that Wuhan-400 would "wipe out a city or a country without the need for expensive decontamination". The book reads: "Wuhan-400 is a perfect weapon. It afflicts only human beings. No other living creature can carry it. And like syphilis, Wuhan-400 can't survive outside a living human body for longer than a minute, which means it can't permanently contaminate objects or entire places the way anthrax and other virulent microorganisms can."

Check Some of The Tweets Online:

Author Dean Koontz predicted Coronavirus in his novel ‘The Eyes of Darkness’ published in 1981. pic.twitter.com/JRDlqKHC87 — Hans Alcanzare (@hpalcanzare) March 10, 2020

Here's What It Reads

#COVID2019 In 1981 Dean Koontz published his fiction book The eye of darkness and it talks about a virus created in Chinese military lab in Wuhan! he named the virus Wuhan-400 which can be used as biological weapon and the virus will spread in 2020. Coincidence? Hmmm 🤔🤔 ctto pic.twitter.com/pCjC8grOZ0 — Y O R I E (@everyoriethings) March 9, 2020

It Has Left People Wondering

Are these predictions genuinely prophetic or are they just scarily accurate coincidences? [Left] Sylvia Browne - End of Days (2008) [Right] Dean Koontz - The Eyes of Darkness (1983) 😳#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/kAx43EuRVQ — John Scotting 🌐 Neo-Leveller & Neo-Whig (@Leveller_John) March 10, 2020

Author Koontz also writes in the book that Wuhan-400 kills people by attacking the brain. The book says, "The virus migrates to the brain stem, and there it begins secreting a toxin that literally eats away brain tissue like battery acid dissolving cheesecloth. It destroys the part of the brain that controls all of the body's automatic functions."