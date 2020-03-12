Coronavirus: Kim Kardashian Tweets a Theory about a Pandemic that Psychic Sylvia Browne Predicted in 2008

Kim Kardasian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, this sure seems spooky if nothing else. While the entire world is currently tackling the coronavirus pandemic and countries like China, Iran and Italy are considered one of the worst-affected areas, a possible theory made by late psychic Sylvia Browne will further blow your minds. Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account to share a screenshot that her sister, Kourtney sent it to the sisters’ group chat. It revolves around the prediction that Browne made way back in 2008. The paragraph in the discussion here belongs to her book End of Days. COVID-19: China Shuts Down Mount Everest for Climbers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely," read her prediction and this certainly rings a bell, doesn't it? The current outbreak of Coronavirus in the world has more or less the same symptoms. Many infectious disease specialists have elaborated on how Coronovirus may lead to pneumonia-like conditions in patients and that could be worrisome. Coronavirus Pandemic: Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra Shoot Comes To a Halt in Russia Due To Indian Government's Travel Ban.

Check out Kim Kardashian's Tweet

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

Countries all over the world are busy tackling the pandemic in their own way. While Italy has suggested self-quarantine, US has banned all flights to and fro from the European countries except the UK. Meanwhile, the Indian Government has denied all the visa applications until April 15. The good point in her theory was her mentioning about how the virus will vanish as quickly as it arrived. Let's hope this happens at the earliest.