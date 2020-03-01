Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparation Sees Man Buying Nothing but 16 Boxes of Condoms and a Big Jar of Coconut Oil from Costco! Netizens Have a Field Day

Man hoards on condoms and coconut oil amids coronavirus epidemic (Photo Credits : Twitter)

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has its epicentre in Wuhan, China, and slowly spread to the whole world, has everyone scared. Right from people in the US to India to even Australia, the virus has shown its traces in places beyond China. However, while China is still dealing with the impacts of coronavirus, people all around the world are preparing for the epidemic in their own ways. While some are simply washing their hands more frequently than before, some paranoid people believe in hoarding resources from the supermarket, just in case, coronavirus speeds up and has unimaginable consequences. Australian Mom Prepares for Coronavirus Taking Inspiration from Zombie Movies! Her Survival Plan Goes Viral.

However, this one man is going viral on Twitter for hoarding up, on nothing else but condoms and coconut oil amidst COVID-19 scare. A Twitter handles that goes by the name @jillreports who is also a CKNW Talk Show Host and reporter at Global BC shared the image of the man who can be seen buying sixteen boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil.

Jill Bennett wrote on Twitter along with the picture of the man who bought sixteen boxes of condoms and coconut oil: "I was sent to a Costco to see if people are stocking up (even though health officials say it’s not necessary) in case COVID-19 gets more serious here. This guy came out of the store with 16 boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil. We all have priorities." Check Tweet:

I was sent to a Costco to see if people are stocking up (even though health officials say it’s not necessary) in case COVID-19 gets more serious here. This guy came out of the store with 16 boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil. We all have priorities. pic.twitter.com/C3edUsgZzH — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) February 29, 2020

The tweet has already received 1.9K Retweets and 7.7K Likes while we write this. However, some of the reactions the tweet has received are worth checking out:

When you go out into the field to get answers..... And you leave with way more questions — Alex Carrigan (@AlexOnAirAgain) February 29, 2020

Yes?

Did you ask if this was a special occasion or just a typical restocking run? — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) March 1, 2020

LOL

Do you use both of those things together or is there a salad first? — Ray Grover (@raygrover7) February 29, 2020

IKR!

16 boxes?? I don't know if I'd get through one box before the expiry date. — Cam (Arex Murphy) (@Cammberg) March 1, 2020

Just recently a mum has gone viral for going to extreme lengths to prepare for coronavirus attack. Jemma Reed, from Australia, had created a survival plan where she has started to stockpile food and medicine for a year. The latest update about the novel coronavirus says that the disease has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide. There have been more than 85,000 global cases. For those who do not know about the disease, it is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that has never been encountered before and it has come from animals. Most of the people infected initially were said to have either worked or frequently shopped in the Huanan seafood wholesale market.