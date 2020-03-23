Coronavirus Scare in Jammu & Kashmir: FIR Against Two Students in Awantipora For Concealing Travel History to Pakistan and Bangladesh

Coronavirus cases in J&K | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 23: A police complaint was registered in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir against two students for concealing their recent travel history. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, foreign returnees are obligated to reveal to the authorities about the places they visited outside India. The duo - residents of Awantipora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir - had reportedly visited Pakistan and Bangladesh. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

An official of the J&K police confirmed that the first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused students in Awantipora. Samples of both of them are expected to be tested for the presence of COVID-19 virus. If they test positive, the authorities would have to trace down all the individuals whom they met since their return from abroad.

"Two persons of Awantipora area had concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process. Case FIR No. 35/2020 u/s 188,270,271 IPC has been registered against them at Police Station Awantipora," the Jammu & Kashmir police said in a statement.

Update by ANI

Jammu & Kashmir has so far recorded four positive cases of coronavirus - with three in Jammu region and one positive patient in the Valley. In the neighbouring union territory of Ladakh, a total of 13 coronavirus cases have been recorded. Both the UTs remain under hieghtened state of alert, with the authorities imposing restrictions till March 31.