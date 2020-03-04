Coronavirus Scare: Leaked Video Purports to Show Iran Hospital Full of COVID-19 Victims’ Dead Bodies

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Over the past week, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has increased significantly. As per the latest report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that the global death rate of the new coronavirus is 3.4 percent. Over 92,000 confirmed cases globally have been reported so far. Amid the serious crisis, a video was leaked on social media that purportedly shows a hospital in Iran full of COVID-19 victims' dead bodies. The clip has gone viral gripping the netizens at this time of global crisis. The footage was allegedly captured at a medical facility in the city of Qom.

Ever since its outbreak in Wuhan, COVID-19 has also affected Iran. The country reportedly has over 2,300 cases and 77 deaths due to novel coronavirus. At this time of global crisis, the video increases the already stressed situation. Twitter user @HeshmatAlavi has uploaded a video, captured at a medical facility in Qom, Iran. The clip, which is yet to be authenticated, shows what is claimed to be COVID-19 victims' dead bodies in body bags surrounded by healthcare workers in protective gear.

A quick glimpse of the room on the right shows medical workers preparing new bodies for embalming. The clip then continues in a second room, as the video creator can be seen pointing to alleged body bags covering the floor. The video creator also shows a third room which looks much the same, with what seems like two wooden coffins near the far wall.

Watch the Video:

March 2 - Qom, central #Iran Voice says all these bodies in this tabernacle are coronavirus victims & many have been here for days. Qom is Iran's #CoronaOutbreak epicenter. This is another sign of the epidemic in Iran & how the regime continues to lie about death statistics. pic.twitter.com/yThGwjMyWh — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) March 2, 2020

If the claim in the video is valid, the clip showcased nearly 50 deceased individuals. Coronavirus has worst affected outside China too. South Korea, Iran and Italy are the most affected countries with COVID-19. After China, South Korea is the second-most worst-hit nation with the number of 5,186 confirmed cases so far. Iran recently revealed that at least 23 members of its parliament have tested positive for the virus.