COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!

The coronavirus has gripped nations across the world. With the number of cases, swelling and no vaccine immediately available at the moment, the tension around the virus increases. And so are the fake news. Ever since its first outbreak in Wuhan, China, the virus was not left alone. Many false claims around COVID-19 and how it can be treated were doing rounds on the internet and continue to do so misleading the audience during this pandemic. Now another video is doing rounds on the internet. The video claims that COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus and that Italian pathologists went against the World Health Organisation (WHO) performing post-mortem on patients who died from the disease. The viral clip further claims that the patients who contract the virus can be treated with aspirin. But the video is fake. In this article, we will explain to you what all is wrong in all the claims made by the viral video, which is shared widely on social media.

The video reportedly first appeared on Facebook and eventually shared on Twitter and WhatsApp. The video begins with how Italy went against WHO guidelines and did an autopsy on patients who died from COVID-19. The pathologists found that apparently, the microorganism which causes COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus. The clip goes on saying that the nation has started using 100mg of Aspirin for treating the patients. Aspirin is a synthetic compound used medicinally to relieve mild or chronic pain and to reduce fever and inflammation. Coronavirus Has a pH Value of 5.5–8.5 & Can Be Cured by Eating ‘Alkaline’ Fruits Like Lemon, Mango, Orange and Dandelion? Know the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message and Correct pH Scales of Fruits.

People on Twitter began to share the video, tagging official accounts to confirm if Italy has discovered any new information related to COVID-19 and if the claims made by the virus is valid.

Here's the Video:

@PMOIndia Sir please take a look at this video about Covid19 is only a bacteria not virus that Italy government has adopted this to save patient in their country if this is adopted in India as well pic.twitter.com/7zzyrW8g2Q — gopi arun nadar (@gopi_nadar) June 13, 2020

Tweet Claiming Italy Discovered That COVID-19 is Bacteria! Is it True?

Sir, many of my friends saying the vaccine is available with America. Italy found out that covid19 is not a virus but a bacteria. Even in times now I saw a news bulletin Italy found vaccine for corona. Is this all true sir? — sujatha thirunavukkarasu (@sujathathiruna1) June 14, 2020

Almost all the claims made in the viral video are false. “Italy went against the WHO, saying no autopsies on COVID-19,” the voice-over on the video can be heard saying. The WHO never said that post-mortems should not be performed on people who died from COVID-19. On March, 2020, WHO released a set of guidelines, for the medical professionals related to “Infection Prevention and Control for the safe management of a dead body in the context of COVID-19,” where the organisation did not say that autopsies cannot be conducted on patients who died from the virus. Is It Safe to Wear a Face Mask While Cycling? Precautions You Must Take to Prevent Shortness of Breath.

Yes, Italy did perform post-mortems on patients who died of COVID-19; however, on April 1, the Ministry of Health of Italy issued a notification recommending against autopsies on patients who suffered from the disease.

The video further states that Italy has allegedly discovered that COVID-19 is not a virus, but bacterium. “It clots the blood and reduces the oxygen saturation from dispersing throughout the body,” claims the clip. The information is false. COVID-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, not bacteria. For several months, scientists have been studying the disease and its causes, which were unknown before its outbreak. In several cases, patients who are suffering from COVID-19 may face blood clotting problems. According to a study, 31 percent incidence of thrombotic complications in ICU patients with COVID-19 infections were found.

As of the latest guidelines, the Italian health ministry maintains that, “There is no specific treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.” The Italian Medicines Agency makes no mention of using aspirin outside of clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients. In addition, the video claiming that the virus worsens with 5G electronic radiation is also false. As per WHO, the coronavirus cannot travel on radio waves/ mobile networks but through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

There are various claims related to COVID-19, which often make rounds on the internet. But one must know that there very less-known information available about the virus. Scientists and health experts are still studying and working on finding a vaccine to treat patients. It is advised only to follow authentic sources and not any video shared on social media or WhatsApp.

