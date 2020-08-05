Amid COVID-19 pandemic that has stunted growth of economies across the nation, Google has reminded people to wear a face mask. Today's Google doodle tells people to 'wear a mask, saves lives and help stop coronavirus'. The animated alphabets of Google can be seen wearing different colours of facemask and even maintains social distancing. Google like always has used its creative side to give across a very important message during these tough times in a quirky way. The message doesn't end there, there is a list of pointers on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following some basic steps. Mumbai Police Urges People to Wear Face Masks While Stepping Outside During COVID-19 With Creative Tweets.

Here Are The Steps To Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Clean your hands often

Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

There is also a link that that takes you to WHO's advice on how masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing one to others. It explains a list of varied things including how you need to maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene too. It also instructs you to follow the advice provided by your local health authority among many other measures. What Is the Right Way to Wash Your Hands? A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Wash Hands Properly (Watch Video)

Since COVID-19 began, Google has at multiple times come up with doodles telling people to follow safety instructions, thanking essential workers and a lot more. The latest Google doodle comes at a time when in different parts of the world, people refuse to abide by the rules of local authorities. In the past six months, nearly 700,000 people have died from the disease and the World Health Organization warns that the pandemic may get "worse and worse and worse." Across countries, there are currently 18.4 million confirmed cases and 11 million recoveries.

