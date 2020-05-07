What Is the Right Way to Wash Your Hands? A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Wash Hands Properly (Watch Video)

Hand washing (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World countries are adopting different measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak completely. At such a time, personal hygiene is of utmost importance of which washing hands should be given priority. We use our hands for an array of things, which is why, keeping it clean is a necessity to thwart the spread of this virus. And while washing hands, you have to ensure a number of things which will help you keep yourself clean. So, here, we bring to you the right way in which you should wash your hands. How to Make Hand-Washing Fun Ritual For Kids? From Singing Songs to Using Colourful Soaps, Here's a List of Activities Every Parent Must Try at Home!

A widely asked question is how long should one wash their hands to ensure it is properly cleaned. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), you should wash your hands as long as singing the 'Happy Birthday' song twice. Well, that should be very helpful. Here is a step by step guide on how to wash hands the right way. World Hand Hygiene Day 2020 Date: Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Promotes Hand Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities.

Firstly, wet your hands with water and apply enough soap to cover all hand surfaces.

Then rub your right palm over left dorsum with interlaced fingers and vice versa.

Do the same with palm to palm with your fingers interlaced.

Now rub backs of fingers to opposing palms with fingers interlocked.

Rub left thumb holding the right palm and vice versa. Do the same forwards and backwards with clasped fingers of the right hand in left and vice versa.

Rinse hands with water and dry thoroughly using a towel.

Now, do not use your fingers to turn off the water, do it with the towel.

How to Wash Hands The Right Way:

Germs can contain the spread when you touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Touching contaminated surface or objects, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing into hands and then touching other people or objects will also spread various diseases. Hence, it is important to keep your hands always clean.