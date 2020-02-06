Coyote And Badger's Unusual Friendship Captured on Camera; Video From California Goes Viral

Coyote And Badger (Photo Credits: Open Space Trust Twitter)

A coyote and a badger were captured on camera bonding on a California highway. In what looks like straight out of a Disney movie, the rare sight was recorded and posted on social media by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST). In the video which was taken in November, the coyote waiting for badger and then the two walking into a pipe. It looks like the duo had been scheduled to go somewhere together. Open Space Trust posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "This is the best thing you'll see all day! Our wildlife cameras spotted a #coyote and #badger together — the first time this type of behavior has been captured in the San Francisco." These Unusual Animal Friendships Will Put You and Your Best Friend to Shame! (Watch Cute Videos)

POST said, "Have you seen the adorable video of the coyote and badger we recently caught on camera? Though scientific studies and Native American records show that coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt together, this is the first documentation (that we know of) showing a coyote and badger using a human-made structure to travel together safely." Russian Goat, Timur Who Made Friends With a Tiger Dies of Ill Health.

Badger And Coyote Bonding Captured on Camera:

This is the best thing you'll see all day! 🐾 Our wildlife cameras spotted a #coyote and #badger together — the first time this type of behavior has been captured in the San Francisco #BayArea.https://t.co/YDcnhyiWL1 pic.twitter.com/qZQgcbwtTk — Open Space Trust (@POST_fans) February 4, 2020

POST said that it is easier to get the prey easily when they hunt together. In the clip, after coyote can be walking a few ahead and then turning back to ensure the badger was following, like it's a daily affair for them. POST said that badger spend most of their time underground so rarely they are seen in the open.

To study animal behaviour, POST's Wildlife Linkages Program set up around 50 remote-sensor cameras at bridges and culverts in the southern Santa Cruz Mountains. POST said, "With the information, we’re collecting from this research, we are building a robust data set to identify the areas where wildlife can safely move across roadways, as well as the areas that need to be enhanced for safer crossing."