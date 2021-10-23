New Delhi,  October 23: An advertisement by Dabur's Fem  rolled out ahead Karwa Chauth 2021 featuring a lesbian couple has drawn mixed reaction from the people. While some hailed the progressive advertisement promoting the spirit of Love is Love, the video-ad did not go well with others who have accused the brand to hurt cultural sentiments. Indian society, despite several reforms, is still largely divided on the same-sex relationships and the acceptance of the same is limited. Jashn-E-Riwaaz Is Celebration of Indian Traditions, Says FabIndia After Social Media Backlash Over Its Diwali Ad.

People took to Twitter, which has become public's favourite platform to voice their opinions, to express their views on the advertisement by Dabur. Along with the  cultural debate on the advertisement, some users also pointed out that the brand highlights the society's obsession with fair skin. Scroll down to watch the controversial advertisement and well as Twitteratti's reaction to it. #BoycottMyntra Trends on Twitter As Old Hindu-Phobic Illustration From 2016, Which Myntra Had Denied Making, Resurfaces.

Watch The Dabur's Fem Advertisement Here:

 

Here Is How Twitter Reacted:

Some Say Well Done Dabur!

Some Feel It's An Attack on Culture:

No One Seems To Be Happy?!

Fairness Obsession?

Several firms have been called out for 'hurting sentiments' of the people over advertisements revolving around social, cultural or religious issues. Recently, Fabindia launched its Diwali campaign named "Jashn-e-Riwaj" and received massive backlash from the online fraternity. The apparel brand later deleted the advertisement after Twitter called for a boycott.

 

