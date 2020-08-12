Krishna Janmashtami 2020 celebrations have begun, and above all the traditions and cultures, people are majorly missing Dahi Handi. It is one of the most celebrated festivals, especially in Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra. Human pyramids created by athletes on the rhythm of traditional dhol-tasha is something that you would not miss to watch. However, Dahi Handi 2020 celebrations are different. Because of the pandemic, the festival across the nation have been cancelled. People are missing usual festive cheer a lot, and this is why they are trending Dahi Handi 2020 wishes, Govinda images and Janmashtami messages on Twitter. Along with the throwback moments, netizens also urge everyone to #StayHomeStaySafe and celebrate the festival indoors.

Krishna Janmashtami is a significant celebration. It is marked to honour Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Govinda is another name for Lord Krishna, referring to his youthful activity as a cowherd boy. During Dahi Handi celebration, people form teams and make a human pyramid, recreating Lord Krishna’s childhood stealing ‘Makhan’ activity. The beats of dhol and loud cheer form the festive mood. This year, COVID-19 pandemic has played the spoilsport, forcing major events to be cancelled. But people have taken to social media to share Dahi Handi 2020 wishes, messages and HD images, revisiting old memories of Dahi Handi celebrations and hoping to observe Krishna Janmashtami with full spirit the coming year.

Check Tweets:

People Miss Dahi Handi Celebrations

They Share Lord Krishna Photos

Mumbaikars Missing Dahi Handi Celebration

Throwback Photo

Happy Janmashtami

Stay Home, Stay Safe

Trust his words,Trust his deeds,Trust his decisions,Trust his visions! #Dahihandi is a pleasant & joyous occasion, not an occasion to take undue risks. Let's postpone the tradition of Dahi Handi & celebrate it with twice the excitement & enthusiasm in the next year. #HDhahihandi pic.twitter.com/gVZ5eOdVuN — ʜAʀDɪK ʀAVɪɴDʀA YASʜWAɴTʀAO (@HardikYashwant1) August 11, 2020

Watch Video: Dahi Handi 2020 Messages and Images

Are you missing the Govinda chants? During the pandemic, it is a necessity to stay indoors and celebrating all the festivals indoor. As we celebrate Dahi Handi 2020 at home this year, we hope the upcoming year unfolds more joy and spirit to celebrate Janmashtami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).