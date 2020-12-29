Datta Jayanti 2020 is observed today, December 29. The day is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Hindu god, Lord Dattatreya (Datta). He is the combined form of the Hindu male divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Datta Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival. Every year on this day, people visit Lord Datta temples, situated across the world to pay their tribute and worship him. Because of the pandemic, the celebration will be low-key, but devotees are observing his birth day at home. This is why, Datta Jayanti 2020 messages, HD images and wishes have taken over Twitter. Netizens are sharing greetings and important things about Lord Dattatreya, as they worship him on his birth anniversary.

Datta Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on the full moon day of Hindu Margashirsha month. The month is extremely holy, and a lot of significant occasions take place. Lord Dattatreya has huge followers across the country. Though Dattatreya is considered a form of all three deities, he is especially considered an avatar of Vishnu. His siblings, the moon-god Chandra and the sage Durvaa, are regarded forms of Brahma and Shiva respectively. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Datta Jayanti 2020, let us check out how netizens are observing the day, as they share devotional messages, HD images of Lord Dattatreya, wishes and more.

Worshipping Sri Dattareya with full devotion, one can derive max benefit of the Datta principle Hindus chant 'Sri Gurudeva Dutta' On #DattaJayanti, as Shri Datta’s principle is 1000 times more active Chandradrona hills In Karnataka has one Datta Peetha #DattaPeetha4Hindus pic.twitter.com/7DcyOQZFVn — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) December 29, 2020

Datta Jayanti 2020 celebration includes worshipping of Lord Datta with flowers incense, lamps and camphor. People take a bath in the early hours, and meditate his image, pray to Lord Dattatreya with a vow to follow his footsteps.

