Datta Jayanti 2020 is on December 29. The auspicious festival, also called Dattatreya Jayanti, is observed to commemorate the birth day celebration of Hindu god Dattatreya, (Datta). He is considered as a combined form of the Hindu male divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Devotees observe puja and meditate on his image and pray to Dattatreya with a vow to follow in his footsteps. This year, the celebration will not be as big as it has always been because of the ongoing global health crisis, but devotees are encouraged to shower their devote to the Hindu god at their home temple. To celebrate Dattatreya Jayanti, we bring you Datta Jayanti 2020 wishes in Marathi, God Dattatreya HD images, messages and greetings. These wishes can be shared through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp along with devotional stickers.

Datta Jayanti is a significant festival for the Hindu devotees. The festival is hugely observed in temples dedicated to Dattatreya across the country. The birth anniversary of God Datta falls on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month, as per the Hindu calendar. Many festivals and prayers are organised at these temples in honour of the deity. Though God Datta is considered a form of all three deities, he is especially considered an avatar of Vishnu, while his siblings, the moon-god Chandra and sage Durvasa are regarded forms of Brahma and Shiva, respectively. On the auspicious occasion, send these Datta Jayanti 2020 wishes, Facebook messages, God Dattatreya HD images, greetings and more to celebrate God Datta’s birth anniversary.

Datta Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: दत्त जयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा

Datta Jayanti 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Datta Jayanti chya Hardik Shubheccha

Datta Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Digambara Digambara, Shripad Vallabh Digambara. Datta Jayanti chya Shubheccha

Datta Jayanti 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: दत्ता दिगंबरा या हो स्वामी मला भेट द्या हो, दत्ता दिगंबरा या हो सावळ्या मला भेट द्या हो

सर्वांना दत्त जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Datta Jayanti 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bramha, Vishnu and Maheshwar samori basle, Mala Datta Guru Disle. Datta Jayanti Chya Hardik Shubheccha!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers make celebrations more memorable. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above Datta Jayanti 2020 wishes and messages will be useful to you while celebrating Dattatreya Jayanti.

